DELTA SURGE INSTILLS FEAR, VAX MOBILE SAVES THE DAY
VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION UNVEILS VAX MOBILE IN HOPES TO REDUCE SPREAD OF COVID-19SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unveiling "The Vax Mobile." This custom-built vehicle deployed by Santa Clara County Public Health Mobile Vax teams to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the community. This vehicle includes refrigeration, solar power, storage, and all materials needed for a self-contained mobile vaccine clinic. This custom vehicle now in use by Santa Clara County Public Health Mobile Vaccination Program to quickly deploy pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hard-to-reach and high-priority areas. 100% paid for by donations from Bloom Energy, Shield T3, El Camino Health, and other corporate partners.
Valley Medical Center (VMC) Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 as the community fundraising arm for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) operates programs and funds supported entirely by donors to benefit nearly every part of SCVMC, from pediatrics to rehab to trauma services.
