Williston Barracks / 21A102993 / TT Unit stuck in Smugglers Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A102993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hunt

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08-11-21 / 1429 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108, Cambridge (SMUGGLERS NOTCH)

VIOLATION: Commercial Vehicle Operation Prohibited

ACCUSED: MYKOLA V ONUKEVYCH

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inman, SC

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08-11-21, at approximately 1429 hours, State Police were contacted in regard to a truck towing a trailer through Smugglers Notch (Route 108, Cambridge) which was stuck. Upon arrival the truck and trailer were pinned between the rocks of the roadway. Polar Bear Towing was on scene assisting the operator to remove the vehicle. Additionally the Department of Motor Vehicles, Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit (DMV) responded to the scene.

The operator was identified as MYKOLA V ONUKEVYCH, of Inham, SC. The operator advised he did not see any flashing bill boards indicating to avoid the area and to not follow his GPS, but he did notice signs that said "No TT Units." The operator was traveling south through Smugglers Notch from Cambridge to Stowe. The total length of the vehicle, including the tuck and trailer was approximately 64.9 feet.

The operator was issued a civil ticket for Commercial Vehicle Operation Prohibited (Fine $1,197.00), as well as having a level 1 inspection being done where several violations were observed by DMV.

At the time of this incident the notch area had heavy pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic. The roadway was closed for about an hour.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Get Outlook for iOS