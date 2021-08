Shaftsbury Barracks/Fatal MV CRASH/Rt 9 Woodford

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B302288

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Pfindel

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2021, 1513 hours

STREET: VT 9

TOWN: Woodford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: In the area of 7400

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Name of operator is being withheld due to notification of next of kin

AGE:

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VIOLATION(S):

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ducati

VEHICLE MODEL: Streetfighter

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michelle Paul

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bangor, ME

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Ascent

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Front end

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Vehicle #1 was traveling east on VT Route 9 in the Town of Woodford at a high rate of speed. V#1 entered a curve going too fast causing the operator to cross the yellow line into the west bound lane, striking a vehicle traveling west (V#2). Op#1 sustained serious fatal injuries. Op#2 was uninjured. This crash remains under investigation.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: None

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.