Global Peripheral Vascular Stent Market Rebounds Following 2019 Claims on Drug-Eluting Stents Late-Mortality

In 2019, the drug-eluting stent market was shocked as these were tied to late mortality, causing many physicians to stop device usage. Now, clinical evidence has surfaced, and DES use should recover.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research in the global peripheral vascular stent market, addressing key insights in the bare-metal (BMS), covered, and drug-eluting stent (DES) markets. Overall, the market is expected to experience growth over the forecast period with the drug-eluting stent market experiencing the greatest growth by 2026. iData forecasts that expanding clinical coverage, increasing diagnostic capturing of pre-ruptured aneurysms, and trends towards endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) will encourage significant growth.

According to iData's Global Peripheral Vascular Stent Market Report, the total global market was estimated at just over $3.1 billion in 2020. In terms of specific segments, the bare-metal stent market was estimated at $1.5 billion with the covered stent market at $1.4 billion and the drug-eluting stent market at $259 million. Due to several factors, the market is projected to continue its growth and reach almost $3.8 billion by 2026. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis covers three market segments, bare-metal, covered, and drug-eluting. The covered stent market accounted for the majority of the total market value. Globally, there is a trend towards covered stents due to the increasing concern for long-term patient health and minimization of complications with stent placement. The high price of devices within this segment, and the large uptake in use, will result in the covered stent market becoming the largest segment of the North American peripheral vascular stent market by 2026.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Medtronic, W.L. Gore, and Boston Scientific are the leaders. Medtronic’s leading position in the total bare-metal stent market is derived from its strong presence in the high-value iliac and femoral-popliteal segments of the market. W. L. Gore holds a large portion of the high-value covered stent segment with its VIABAHN® portfolio. VIABAHN® devices sell at a modest premium to other covered stents on the market, such as iCast® and Fluency®.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the Global Market Report for Peripheral Vascular Stents:

https://idataresearch.com/product/peripheral-vascular-stents-market/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

Visit iData Research

6 Global Trends You Should Be Aware of in the Peripheral Vascular Stent Market