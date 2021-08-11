Multi-Unit Direct EB-5 Projects Provide Immigration and Financial Diversification for EB-5 Investors for $500K Projects
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “$500K Direct EB-5 Investments: How Multi-Unit Projects Provide Immigration and Financial Diversification” with guest panelist Mark I. Davies, Esq., of Davies & Associates, LLC, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST. Click here to register for the webinar or to watch a video recording of the webinar after the webinar takes place.
Following the sunset date of the EB-5 Regional Center Program on June 30, 2021, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is accepting only I-526 petitions for direct EB-5 investments. Additionally, on June 22, 2021, a California magistrate judge invalidated the EB-5 Program Modernization Rule that came into effect on November 21, 2019. Consequently, the minimum investment amount for projects located in targeted employment areas (TEAs) has returned to $500,000 ($1.0 million if not located in a TEA).
To help investors make the most of the opportunity to make direct EB-5 investments of $500,000 in projects located in TEAs, the webinar addresses several frequently asked questions and provides an overview of the benefits of multi-unit direct EB-5 investments. The following questions will be covered in the webinar:
• How does direct EB-5 investment differ from EB-5 regional center investment?
• How does a direct project show 10 new jobs?
• How can I receive a return on my $500K investment?
• When will my $500K investment be returned?
• How can I evaluate immigration risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• How can I evaluate financial risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• What are multi-unit direct EB-5 investments, and what benefits do they offer?
• Can a multi-unit direct EB-5 investment diversify my immigration and financial risk?
Managing partner of EB5AN Sam Silverman noted that the window for investing at the reduced amount may close soon and urged those who wish to pursue an EB-5 visa to use the opportunity while it remains available. “An important first step in the EB-5 process is understanding the financial and immigration implications of different investment models. Potential investors should also ensure that they understand how investing in multi-unit projects can reduce financial and immigration risk through diversification when choosing projects to invest in,” said Silverman.
Davies, managing partner of Davies & Associates, LLC, added, “Performing due diligence on all EB-5 projects, whether direct or regional center, is crucial for making an informed investment decision that considers all relevant information about the financial and immigration aspects of the investment.”
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad and those already working in the United States on nonimmigrant visas.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm that has been trusted by 1,800+ EB-5 investors from 60+ countries. EB5AN works with direct EB-5 and regional center EB-5 project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Davies & Associates, LLC, is a global, immigration-focused law firm that helps clients from all over the world invest in U.S. business enterprises and procure the necessary visas move to the United States. Davies & Associates, LLC, was founded on the principle that its clients always come first. As the firm has grown internationally, client responsiveness and excellence of service have remained paramount.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm that has been trusted by 1,800+ EB-5 investors from 60+ countries. EB5AN works with direct EB-5 and regional center EB-5 project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Davies & Associates, LLC, is a global, immigration-focused law firm that helps clients from all over the world invest in U.S. business enterprises and procure the necessary visas move to the United States. Davies & Associates, LLC, was founded on the principle that its clients always come first. As the firm has grown internationally, client responsiveness and excellence of service have remained paramount.
