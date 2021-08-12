LENNYS GRILL & SUBS® OPENS FIRST LOCATION WITHIN WALMART

Lennys Grill & Subs Location in Walmart

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lennys Grill & Subs® announced today the opening of its newest location in partnership with Walmart. This location marks the first Lennys opening within Walmart, as well as the first opening since the brand was acquired by GOSH Enterprises, parent company of 600+ unit Charleys Philly Steaks and Bibibop Asian Grill, in late 2019.

This new location showcases the updated store design for the Lennys brand, which is centered around not only the fresh, authentic food, but also the neighborhood connection so many Lennys guests have with the Memphis-based brand. “Our guests love Lennys; we love them and are honored and grateful for their loyalty. They think of us as their neighborhood sub shop. We want them to feel like our dining room is an extension of their own dining room at home, so we included fun elements, such as arcade games”, said Ranee Huff, Marketing & Communications Manager of Lennys Grill & Subs.

The Walmart menu will include hand-crafted deli subs, authentic grilled-to-order cheesesteaks, fresh fruit smoothies, along with Lennys brand chips, fresh baked cookies, and flavored lemonades.

Located in the Walmart Supercenter at 7525 Winchester Road, Memphis, Tennessee, the restaurant officially opened at 10:00 A.M. on August 12, 2021. In addition to online ordering for convenient pick up, third-party delivery, and the brand’s mobile app and VIP Rewards Program, the location will be offering a new digital ordering feature called Dine In, which allows customers to scan a QR code at the table, order, and pay for meals they intend to eat in the dining room.

Customers who visit the store during opening week can look forward to giveaways, food sampling, free food, and exclusive rewards when they check-in at the location on the Lennys Grill & Subs mobile app.

While this corporate-owned and operated Walmart unit will be the only one of its kind for the brand, Lennys does have future plans to open 10 new locations within the next year. Lennys is reigniting the focus on franchise development since the GOSH acquisition a year ago. After investing time reevaluating and refining the menu, operating systems, and brand, Lennys has experienced impressive same-store sales increases in the mid to high single digits. “2020 was really a time for hitting the pause button on development. We learned a lot and took the opportunity to lay a solid foundation for growth. We anticipate adding about 10 new locations in 2021”, said Elias Moaikel, President of Lennys Grill & Subs.

About Lennys Grill & Subs

Since 1998, the focus has been the same, good food with a great experience. This means never skipping on quality or quantity. That’s why at Lennys, we’re proud to serve hand-crafted deli sandwiches piled high with freshly sliced meats and cheeses and authentic cheesesteaks made with the highest quality ingredients on bread that is baked fresh every day in our restaurants. For more information on Lennys Grill & Subs, visit www.lennysfranchise.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @lennyssubs and Twitter at @lennyssubs.

About GOSH Enterprises, Inc.

Columbus, OH based GOSH Enterprises, Inc. is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes: Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Lennys Grill & Subs. Founded in 1986, over 600 locations today across the globe serve Charleys signature grilled-to-order cheesesteaks in addition to loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing real fruit Lemonades. BIBIBOP Asian Grill is all about well-being, serving healthy & affordable Asian food at 42 restaurants nationwide. Most recently, Lennys Grill & Subs joined GOSH’s family of brands. Hailing from Memphis, TN, Lennys Grill & Subs offers unique grilled and deli sandwiches crafted with freshly baked bread, premium meats sliced to order, and freshly prepared toppings.