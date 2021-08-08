JAN-PRO Systems International Launches New JAN-PRO Franchise Development Website for Regional Developer Opportunities

JAN-PRO Systems International recently launched a new, comprehensive website focused on the JAN-PRO Franchise Development™ business opportunity.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAN-PRO Systems International recently launched a new, comprehensive website focused on the JAN-PRO Franchise Development™ business opportunity.

JAN-PRO Regional Developers do not own cleaning businesses - they help certified franchisees succeed in their own cleaning businesses. By securing the rights to large, protected territories, JAN-PRO Regional Developers act as regional franchisors, selling franchise licenses to JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting certified franchisees, as well as providing the certification, professional development, backend support, and marketing services to find contracts that cleaning business owners need to thrive and grow their businesses.

As a result, JAN-PRO Regional Developers make a tremendous difference in their communities.

“We provide access to the American dream,” says Gary Bauer, President of JAN-PRO Systems International. “There’s not a lot of investment opportunities that have the revenue potential, the longevity, and are as affordable as owning a JAN-PRO Franchise Development business. Our Regional Developers truly change people’s lives.”

The new website explains the opportunity in great detail, and provides comprehensive information on everything including:

● How the business model works

● Costs & fees associated with ownership

● Financial performance information

● Regional Developer testimonials

● Interviews with the JAN-PRO Systems International executive team

● And much, much more!

“The JAN-PRO Regional Developer opportunity presents us with the ability to help people become successful business owners,” says Brad Rush, JAN-PRO Franchise Development of Atlanta, Georgia. “Commercial cleaning is merely the industry where we chose to help people become successful certified franchise owners, and it’s such a powerful industry to be a part of. Commercial cleaning is always in-demand, it’s recession-resistant, and it’s growing rapidly.”



JAN-PRO Systems International is ready to continue to grow its brands and exceed customers’ expectations, looking to end 2021 strong.

● 15 new JAN-PRO Franchise Development owners have entered the system in the last 12 months

● 65 territories in the US and several international markets have been made available, demonstrating tremendous growth opportunities

With the addition of these new territories, JPSI is excited to bring this proven business model to new areas. With that expansion will come the opportunity to help more aspiring business owners enter into business for themselves. Currently, the brand is looking to expand its presence in a number of areas including Madison, WI; Des Moines, IA; Sioux Falls, SD; Myrtle Beach, SC; Wichita, KS and many more.

For more information about JAN-PRO Franchise Development Opportunities, please visit: janprofranchise.com

About JAN-PRO Systems International:

Founded in 1991, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting is the largest commercial cleaning franchise in the country with over 8,000 small business owners. The commercial cleaning brand culture is built on trust, reliability and excellence in cleaning. JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting requires its franchise owners to complete extensive training and certification on JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting brand standards, the latest technologies, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting branded programs, and the latest cleaning techniques and a checklist of services. The combination of proprietary processes like the EnviroShield® disinfecting process — the same cleaning process used to disinfect hospital operating rooms — an extensive cleaning regimen each visit, and ongoing training keep the JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting brand the leader in commercial cleaning. For more information, please visit jan-pro.com

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting is a brand under JAN-PRO Systems International. The JAN-PRO System consists of three tiers. The first tier consists of JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchisees that perform cleaning and disinfecting services for their customers. The second tier consists of JAN-PRO Franchise Development sub-franchisors that sell JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchises and provide outsourced business support and coaching to its franchisees. JAN-PRO Systems International is the third tier. They develop systems and provide brand governance, leadership and guidance to help promote and develop the JAN-PRO Franchise Development and JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting brands respectively.

