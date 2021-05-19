Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza Debuts New ‘Kitchen Delite’ Store Design

Papa Murphy’s Debuts New ‘Kitchen Delite’ Store Design

VANCOUVER, WA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has debuted its new “Kitchen Delite” store design, an open-kitchen concept that enhances the in-store experience for consumers and employees alike.

The first location featuring the new design debuted in Vancouver, Washington in October of 2020. Work to build other new stores and retrofit locations is now in progress around the country.

The layout’s guest flow is safe, convenient and modern. “It maintains the warm, welcoming atmosphere Papa Murphy’s is known for, keeping line-of-sight visibility to the creation of each guest’s fresh, homemade pizza and allowing for guest-team interaction,” said Victoria Tullett, Senior Vice President of Development and General Counsel at Papa Murphy’s International. The design is compatible with typical 1200-1500 sq ft tenant spaces and adaptable to free-standing buildings and drive-thrus.

“The ‘Kitchen Delite’ concept updates our layout to provide the best of what we did before and pairs it with exciting new features,” Tullett said. “Guests can get in and out quickly, while not losing the experience of having all the sights and sounds of their fresh pizza being made while they watch.”

The new design also looks to the future, Tullett adds, as it sets Papa Murphy’s franchise and corporate locations up for online ordering, third-party delivery and other in-demand consumer food-access models. And it accomplishes all this in an open, colorful space that continues to showcase how each Papa Murphy’s location has strong ties to its community.

“Our guests love Papa Murphy’s because they value our commitment to providing the freshest pizzas,” she says. “‘Kitchen Delite’ lives up to its name by creating the same kind of fun, interactive experience you’d have making a pizza at home with friends and family. At the same time, we’ve created a base structure that can be nimble and flexible to market changes — because 2020 taught us that we want to be ready for anything.”

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to “Change The Way You Pizza.” Papa Murphy’s exists to enrich the everyday with unconventional moments of happiness not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients but by providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy’s offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy’s offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy’s app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.