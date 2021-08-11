The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association  Presents  “Intro Into the Beauty Industry”

Estee Lauder Event The Metro NY Chapter of the Black MBA

The Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association injunctions with Estée Lauder Companies and MBAchic invites its members to a one-hour webinar.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association injunctions with Estée Lauder Companies and MBAchic invites its members and community of followers to a one (1) hour webinar. This webinar on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 6:00pm to 7:15pm is focusing upon growing awareness in the beauty industry as told by experts in this field. This is our chapter’s continued effort to share education and awareness of subjects that are seeking great diverse representation.

The five (5) panel members consist of Jeanine Agkew - Manager, Business Insights & Analysis, Yasmin Humphrey - Senior Presidential Associate, Tiffani Davis - Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, Global Brand Cluster, Dave Smith - SVP New Business Development, and Kenya Hunt - Director, La Mer Global Product Marketing. The panel members will discuss how they became members of this industry and how others should and can join them. The audience will be able to “live” submit chat questions to our panel members. Estée Lauder Companies is seeking new employees in many of their beauty fields and 25+ brands.

Estée Lauder Companies Information:

The Estée Lauder Companies is the global leader in prestige beauty. We are the only company focused solely on prestige makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care with a diverse portfolio of 25+ brands sold in approximately 150 countries and territories. Infused throughout our organization is a passion for creativity and innovation — a desire to push the boundaries and invent the unexpected — as we continue the bold work of our founder Estée Lauder.

At The Estée Lauder Companies, our culture is often described as a rare mix of family values with a high-performing public company. The beauty of this blend is a long-term focus on sustainable growth and a respectful, inclusive, and collaborative workplace with a strong drive to win.

The company’s products are sold under brand names including Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-estee-lauder-companies-inc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/esteelaudercompanies/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/esteelaudercompanies/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elcompanies

External Links:

Company website: https://www.elcompanies.com/en

Job boards: https://www.elcompanies.com/en/careers/apply

IDE: Inclusion, Diversity & Equity – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (elcompanies.com)

About the National Black MBA Association

Established in 1970, the National Black MBA Association is dedicated to developing partnerships that result in the creation of intellectual and economic wealth in the black community. In partnership with over 400 of the country's top business organizations, the association has inroads into a wide range of industries as well as the public and private sector with 40 chapters and over 20,000 members, nationwide. Yet all NBMBAA's partners have one thing in common – they are all committed to our organization's goals and values.

Corporate inquires and interest should be directed to: vpoperations@nyblackmba.org.

About MBAchic

MBAchic is a platform for MBAs and professionals that help navigate business school, careers, style, and more. Through our work and community, we humanize and make investing in your education, career, and self more accessible. By empowering and enabling our audience in their academic and professional pursuits, we help propel women into the C-suite and leadership positions where they can affect change and have a real impact. We’re a growing, impressive community of ambitious MBAs and professionals who are ready to take on the world and make space for those behind them.

Connect with us

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/MBAchic

Instagram: https://instagram.com/MBA.chic

Website: https://MBAchic.com



Chuck Roberts VP Operations, Metro NY Chapter

National Black MBA Association

vpoperations@nyblackmba.org

o-212.202.7544





Intro Into the Beauty Industry Event Presented by The Estée Lauder Companies and The Metro NY Chapter of National Black MBA