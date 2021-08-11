Fine Tune Obtains Certified B Corporation(TM) Status
Rigorous B Impact Assessment evaluates Fine Tune across five impact areas
We’re thrilled that Fine Tune has been awarded B Corp certification and proud of our collective achievement, but we’re only just getting started.”CHICAGO, IL, US, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect expense management services, announced today that it has obtained certified B Corporation(TM) status, one of the first US-based expense management consulting companies to achieve the certification.
— Chad Roeder, Director of Sustainability, Fine Tune
B Corp™ certification is conducted by B Lab, a third-party non-profit organization. Following the rigorous B Impact Assessment, B Lab evaluates candidate companies according to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.
The certification body scores companies along five impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.
Within those five impact areas, Fine Tune ranks highest in the way it treats its employees, or “Tuners,” with Financial Security, Engagement & Satisfaction, and Career Development (under Workers) garnering the greatest marks. The company also netted impressive scores for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Economic Impact, and Civic Engagement & Giving (under Community).
Fine Tune’s overall B Impact Score stands at 83.1. According to B Lab, “median scores for ordinary businesses” total 50.9.
To view Fine Tune’s full B Impact Report, click here.
Fine Tune manages client expense programs in some of the most complex indirect categories—uniform rental, waste and recycling, security & guard services, sanitation, and pest control. While its ultimate goal is achieving cost savings and program optimization for its clients—including dozens of Fortune 1000 firms—Fine Tune has recognized that its areas of deep expertise include industries at the heart of some of the planet’s grandest sustainability challenges.
As a result, Fine Tune is well positioned to guide client business strategies in a way that effects grand-scale steps in the direction of more sustainable behaviors.
“We’re thrilled that Fine Tune has been awarded B Corp certification and proud of our collective achievement, but we’re only just getting started,” said Chad Roeder, Director of Sustainability, Fine Tune. “Our mission has always been ‘to add lasting value for our clients by deploying our world-class expertise with honesty, dedication, and vigilance.’ Balancing profit and purpose is certainly a key aspect of that and we look forward to implementing new processes and measures for positive social and environmental impact.”
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
