Fine Tune Introduces 'Buy Laws' and Launches Season Two of BTW Podcast

New podcast season to spotlight P&L-focused leaders blazing the trail to purposeful procurement

If we want procurement to deliver lasting value, organizations need to stop compensating based on made-up, self-serving constructs and projections and start rewarding only what is verified over time.” — Rich Ham, CEO, Fine Tune

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fine Tune, the ultimate spend reduction solution for indirect services, today announced the release of the “Buy Laws,” a set of best practices designed to help finance leaders redesign how procurement is measured, managed, and incentivized to ensure results are defined, validated, and sustained over time. Fine Tune unveiled the framework within a new white paper timed with the launch of Season 2 of Buy: The Way…to Purposeful Procurement (BTW), its podcast collaboration with Art of Procurement, which will spotlight the pathways for transitioning to and continuously managing procurement leaders who are putting these laws into practice in their organizations.The Buy Laws and the white paper, Rethinking Procurement Incentives: A Framework for Better Business and Market Outcomes, arise directly from the insights from the first season of BTW. That 24-episode series served as a research journey and a platform for dialogue, bringing together procurement professionals, thought leaders, and industry veterans to examine systemic flaws in procurement incentive plans and explore a better path forward. The second season of BTW will explore the logistics and real-world solutions future-focused procurement leaders are using to adopt and continuously manage that path.“At the heart of this project is a simple thesis: outcomes follow incentives,” said Rich Ham, CEO of Fine Tune and co-host of BTW. “If we want procurement to deliver lasting value, organizations need to stop compensating based on made-up, self-serving constructs and projections, and start rewarding only what is verified over time. The Buy Laws give finance leaders a practical framework to make that shift.”Introducing The Buy Laws for Purposeful ProcurementThe Buy Laws summarize the white paper’s core principles into a practical framework that organizations can apply to redesign procurement incentive and measurement systems. Listed below in brief, finance leaders can learn more about how to implement by downloading the full white paper at https://go.finetuneus.com/the-buy-laws-procurement-white-paper Buy Law 1: Replace “savings” with defined “value”Buy Law 2: Count only what hits the ledgerBuy Law 3: Stop counting only the goodBuy Law 4: Fund a validation functionBuy Law 5: Prioritize comprehensive, high-quality dataBuy Law 6: Develop expense-specific systemsBuy Law 7: Align compensation plans around lasting valueBuy Law 8: Adjust hiring for the future stateSeason 2: The leaders upholding the buy lawsSeason 2 of BTW will feature leaders who are uniquely positioned to envision the implementation and administration of these laws. They’re doing it through real-world changes in how their organizations define value, validate outcomes, and govern suppliers, and they’re building in data and talent foundations required for durable performance. The season will also explore what it looks like to move beyond contract-signature moments and toward ongoing accountability across the full lifespan of initiatives.BTW is available for download and streaming at https://www.finetuneus.com/podcasts/buy-the-way-to-purposeful-procurement/ as well as on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.As a cost reduction leader focused on complex indirect services, Fine Tune works with organizations to defend affordability and protect enterprise value in categories where performance can drift after contracts are signed. By combining category expertise, supplier intelligence, and sustained oversight, Fine Tune helps clients turn negotiated terms into validated outcomes over time, not just projected results at the point of award.About Fine TuneFine Tune is the ultimate spend reduction solution for indirect services, including facilities, uniforms, waste, security, pest control, energy, utilities and payments. For more than two decades, Fine Tune has helped organizations dramatically improve cost structure and protect affordability through disciplined supplier management and sustained spend reduction. Fine Tune is trusted by the world’s most recognizable brands, including Cargill, DHL, Lowe’s, Pep Boys, Pfizer, Tyson Foods, and American Cancer Society. Fine Tune experts use eMOAT, a proprietary platform combining category expertise, supplier intelligence, contract data, and performance history to empower insight and oversight across client programs.

