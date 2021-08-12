Progressive Medical, Inc (PMI) Awarded National Agreement with Premier, Inc
EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressive Medical Inc. (PMI), with over 35 years as a leader in providing specialty medical products worldwide is pleased to announce it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Endomechanical category of products with Premier Inc. Effective July 1, 2021, this agreement will allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of the special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for PMI’s line of Specimen Retrieval Bags including PMI SUPERBAG™, PMI SIMPLEBAG™, and PMI SOLOBAG™.
“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Premier to bring added value with PMI’s complete line of novel specimen retrieval bags, PMI SUPERBAG™, PMI SIMPLEBAG™, and PMI SOLOBAG™. With the knowledge of 20 years of experience in this market segment, PMI focus is on satisfying our customers’ needs in developing a full line of easy-to-use specimen retrieval bags with improved strength that minimizes tearing and leaking for open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgical procedures. For over 35 years, PMI continues to be committed to providing high-quality solutions that provide patient and clinician advantages with an additional focus on safety and value. PMI’s decades of success stem from an extensive clinical background. Our experience drives us to provide products that can improve the quality of patient care and outcomes while also recognizing the economic realities and clinical needs of the healthcare facility,” said John Gomes, Chief Commercial Officer.
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About PMI
Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) is a leading specialty medical products sales, marketing, distribution, and global supply company. Our corporate offices are strategically located in St. Louis, Missouri. This centralized location allows our technologically advanced distribution center to facilitate expedited and reliable delivery of medical products. As a market leader, we provide a highly motivated, clinically trained sales team, an experienced clinical services team with specialized professional experience, expertly managed logistics, and an experienced leadership team. Progressive Medical, Inc. offers our manufacturing partners a turnkey sale, marketing, contracting, and distribution partner. As a global medical device supplier, we are supported by a strategically focused clinical customer support team and management group committed to satisfying the needs of our manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare provider partners worldwide.
Renee Richardson
“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Premier to bring added value with PMI’s complete line of novel specimen retrieval bags, PMI SUPERBAG™, PMI SIMPLEBAG™, and PMI SOLOBAG™. With the knowledge of 20 years of experience in this market segment, PMI focus is on satisfying our customers’ needs in developing a full line of easy-to-use specimen retrieval bags with improved strength that minimizes tearing and leaking for open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgical procedures. For over 35 years, PMI continues to be committed to providing high-quality solutions that provide patient and clinician advantages with an additional focus on safety and value. PMI’s decades of success stem from an extensive clinical background. Our experience drives us to provide products that can improve the quality of patient care and outcomes while also recognizing the economic realities and clinical needs of the healthcare facility,” said John Gomes, Chief Commercial Officer.
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About PMI
Progressive Medical, Inc. (PMI) is a leading specialty medical products sales, marketing, distribution, and global supply company. Our corporate offices are strategically located in St. Louis, Missouri. This centralized location allows our technologically advanced distribution center to facilitate expedited and reliable delivery of medical products. As a market leader, we provide a highly motivated, clinically trained sales team, an experienced clinical services team with specialized professional experience, expertly managed logistics, and an experienced leadership team. Progressive Medical, Inc. offers our manufacturing partners a turnkey sale, marketing, contracting, and distribution partner. As a global medical device supplier, we are supported by a strategically focused clinical customer support team and management group committed to satisfying the needs of our manufacturing, distribution, and healthcare provider partners worldwide.
Renee Richardson
Progressive Medical, Inc.
+ +1 314-961-5786
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn