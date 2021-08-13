World Connection Announces New President
Charles Harmornick will assume role of President on Aug 13BOISE, IDAHO, USA, August 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Connection, a dynamic, mid-sized, bilingual BPO with contact centers in Boise, Idaho, USA and Guatemala City, Guatemala announced today the appointment of Charles Harmornick as President of World Connection, effective August 13. In this role, he will assume full responsibility for all business operations of the company’s call center locations and its 900 employees, ensuring cross-functional collaboration across all departments, honing the company’s strategic direction, growing and developing the organization, strengthening existing partnerships, and building new strategic relationships.
Mr. Harmornick has vast experience in the BPO industry, with more than 30 years of international and domestic experience with Fortune 500 companies, as well as small- to medium-sized clients.
“Chuck brings extensive industry experience and fantastic leadership skills to our organization,” said Hugo Vignolo, Executive Chairman and founder. “We’re thrilled to have him joining the World Connection family and leading the us through our continued development as a world-class provider of BPO services to our clients.”
“Under Chuck’s leadership,” added Board member Andy Salisbury, “we hope to build on what we have already accomplished, and we are looking forward to beginning this new phase of World Connection’s growth.”
Mr. Harmornick’s previous positions include President roles at United Health Care and Quatrro Business Support Services, as well as President and COO at SITEL global outsourcing. He has also held SVP roles at Sutherland Global Services and Exela Technologies.
He will be relocating from Atlanta, GA to World Connection’s U.S. headquarters in Boise, Idaho.
About World Connection
World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City.
For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com
World Connection
Marketing & Communications
+1 720-272-2232
