World Connection Wins Globee® Awards in 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards
World Connection named in five categories in 8th Annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence AwardsBOISE, IDAHO, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Connection announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named World Connection a winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize achievements in sales, service, support, and business development from all over the world.
The annual Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards are industry and peer international competition honoring achievements in disciplines that create the best customer experience for business successes everywhere.
World Connection was recognized in the following categories:
• Executive Excellence | Business Role Model of the Year – Gold Globee® WINNER – Guillermo Moreno
• Sales Director of the Year – Gold Globee® WINNER – Elder Gonzalez
• Customer Service (or Contact Center) Outsourcing Provider of the Year – Gold Globee® WINNER – Outstanding Partnerships with Value-Added Results | Hui Wu-Curtis, Hugo Vignolo, Adam Bentley, Guillermo Moreno, Andy Salisbury, Elder Gonzalez, Chelsea Petzak, Gabriela Aguilar, Julio Rosales, Edson Corzantes, Juan Herrera
• Executive Excellence | Influencer of the Year – Silver Globee® WINNER – Hui Wu-Curtis
• Sales Team of the Year During COVID-19 – Bronze Globee® WINNERS – Incredible Human Benefits Gained from Working from Home | Jose Reynoso, Axel Monterroso-Solares, Carlos Velasquez, Mario Lopez, Diana Matias
All sales, customer service & support, business development, and professional services individuals, teams, departments, and organizations private or public, corporations, for-profit, and nonprofits, large, medium, and small startups, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide were eligible to enter.
Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as an industry player by Globee Awards,” said Hui Wu-Curtis, World Connection CEO/President. “This further validates our position in the industry. We have come a long way in a short period of time against the odds during a pandemic, so we have a lot to be proud of.
“Winning our category for Contact Center Outsourcing Provider of the Year is a HUGE testament to the hard work of our teams and their continued focus to consistently rise to the occasion and deliver excellence and value to our clients.”
Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards is the world’s premier recognitions program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, most valuable professionals, milestones, and champions in Sales & Customer Success, Customer Service & Contact Centers, Sales and Service Enablement which includes Training, Consulting, and Outsourcing.
“Continuing to raise the bar higher for standards in sales and customer service are key to customer success,” said San Madan, co-President at Globee Awards. “Effective customer success strategy can lead to higher business growth.”
About the Globee® Awards
Globee® Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee® Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee® Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About World Connection
World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/
World Connection
Marketing & Communications
