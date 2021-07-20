Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
World Connection Announces Resignation of President/CEO Curtis

BOISE, ID, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Connection, a dynamic, mid-sized, bilingual BPO with contact centers in Boise, Idaho, USA and Guatemala City, Guatemala announced today that its President and CEO, Hui Wu-Curtis, is resigning from the company, effective August 13, 2021, to allow her to launch a new high-tech consulting venture.

World Connection hired Ms. Wu-Curtis as its President in January 2020 and, under her leadership, World Connection realized a 97% growth rate in the midst of a global pandemic, while maintaining high client satisfaction and collecting multiple customer service awards.

“We want to thank Hui for her significant contributions to our organization that helped us get to where we are today. We are grateful for her growth-centered leadership and wish her the very best for the future,” stated Hugo Vignolo, Executive Chairman of the Board, and Board member Andy Salisbury. “Based on Hui’s results-oriented, customer and employee-focused leadership, we are sure her next venture will be another major success.”

About World Connection
World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/

