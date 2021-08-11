Interfor Corporation expanding sawmill operations in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Interfor Corporation (Interfor), a leading forest product producing company, today announced plans to expand operations at its Summerville sawmill in Dorchester County. The company will invest $30 million to increase production capacity to meet growing demand for its products, improve manufacturing productivity and enhance its product mix.

Interfor is a forest product producing company with 21 sawmills across the United States and Canada. The company has an annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Interfor team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“This significant follow-on investment will help position the Summerville mill for the future and ensure it remains competitive throughout all market conditions for many years to come.” -Interfor Senior Vice President of Southern Operations Bruce Luxmoore

“Interfor’s expansion continues the trend of investment flowing into South Carolina. Their $30 million investment will build upon their previous success and allow Interfor to prosper in Dorchester County for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to see its forestry sector grow, and today’s announcement from Interfor builds on that success. We appreciate Interfor’s ongoing commitment to Dorchester County and to the state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We congratulate Interfor on their expansion and thank them for their continued commitment to and confidence in Dorchester County. As one of the longest-running existing industries in our county, we wish them ongoing success.” -Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn

“The Forestry Commission is very excited about Interfor growing its operations in Dorchester County. The company’s expansion is a testament to the abundance of the state’s sawtimber inventory, which is at record levels. It will also enlarge the footprint of forestry in South Carolina, which contributes more than $21 billion to the state’s economy.” -State Forester Scott Phillips