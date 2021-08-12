Real Safe 911 announces another breakthrough - First Responders can see a caller's exact GPS location

Real Safe 911 logo Real Safe 911 Main First Responder Response Screen First Responders can track a caller GPS location in Real Time during an emergency

First responders using Real Safe 911 will have the ability to track the RS911 caller’s exact GPS location in real time during the emergency.

We wanted to make this technology free to the first responders and services that we all rely on in an emergency” — Lee Goldstein, CEO Real Safe Brands

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 2nd, 2020, 16-year-old Fitz Thomas died because first responders could not locate him in a suburban DC park when a friend called 9-1-1 for help. The FCC projects that up to 10,000 people per year die because of delays in first responders finding the caller’s location; Real Safe 911 can prevent those deaths. The recent release of the app Real Safe 911 represents the first time since the invention of the cell phone that a caller’s current address is sent to the 9-1-1 operator when the cell phone is used to contact emergency services. Today, Real Safe Brands, the company behind Real Safe 911 announced another truly revolutionary feature. If first responders are also using Real Safe 911 they will have the ability to track the caller’s exact GPS location in real time during the emergency. Additionally, the first responder can generate directions to the caller at the touch of a button. As a result of these features a person using Real Safe 911 to contact emergency services can be quickly located by first responders regardless of their location; in a park, on a street, in a rural area, driving down a highway, etc…

The company has made Real Safe 911’s first responder features free to all Fire, EMS, Police, Emergency Rooms, and Municipal Departments. Lee Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Real Safe Brands said “we wanted to make this technology free to the first responders and services that we all rely on in an emergency”. Fire Departments, Police, EMS, PSAPs, and emergency rooms; as well as municipal departments such mental health departments can register at the website, https://realsafe911.com to receive a code that allows its First Responders to install Real Safe 911 and its First Responder features at no charge. The Real Safe 911 app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for an introductory price of $4.99 per month effective until October 1, 2021.

Currently, when a cell phone is used, 9-1-1 can only identify that you’re in an area ranging from 25,000 to 27,000,000 square feet. Real Safe 911 ensures that regardless of the caller’s location first responders can locate the caller quickly and easily.

Contact: Ray Beckett

Media_Relations@realsafebrands.com

