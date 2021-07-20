Groundbreaking “9-1-1” technology released, 1st time 9-1-1 will receive current address from cell phone

Real Safe 911 logo The main caller screen of Real Safe 911 allows you to use preset locations or use your GPS

Real Safe 911, a new app and system, solves the problem of emergency services (9-1-1) not knowing the address of your location when you call for help.

Real Safe 911 is a monumental advancement, the location sending is giant in and of itself” — Dr. Gregory Charlop, Medical Safety Expert

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2012 Joan Lantz called 9-1-1 on her cell phone. She died in her apartment in Rock Hill, South Carolina because 9-1-1 operators could not locate her. In 2020 Sheila Sheppard died in her Washington DC residence because the address of her emergency did not appear on the 9-1-1 operator’s screen. Every year there are countless tragic stories like these. Over the past 10 months calls to 9-1-1 have increased dramatically to exceed pre-pandemic levels and over 80% of those calls are from cell phones; as a result an increasing number of Americans are becoming aware of a serious problem. When 9-1-1 is called from a cell phone the call taker does not receive your address, 9-1-1 doesn’t know your location. Even in ideal circumstances where there is a high density of cell towers and the most advanced public safety technology, 9-1-1 can only identify that you’re in an area ranging from 25,000 to 27,000,000 square feet. Real Safe 911, a new app and system from Real Safe Brands, has solved this critical location issue. When you call emergency services using Real Safe 911, the 9-1-1 operator will automatically receive your current address. Real Safe 911 works over the existing 9-1-1 infrastructure, and with every 9-1-1 system in the US and Canada.

A 9-1-1 operator receiving a caller’s current address is critical in keeping response times low and saving lives. The FCC estimates that more than 10,000 lives per year would be saved by improving location accuracy. Real Safe 911 allows you to use preset addresses, as well as having a feature that generates an address from your GPS coordinates. If you need emergency services, you can hit the preset button that corresponds with your current location or hit the “Use My GPS” button. After hitting “Call Emergency Services” you’ll be connected with your local 9-1-1 call center and the operator will automatically have your address on their call screen.

In addition to providing 9-1-1 with your exact address, Real Safe 911 automatically notifies your emergency contacts who can then track your exact location during the emergency, so they know where you are and where you are being taken. Emergency contacts can also access key medical information you choose so they can assist first responders and ER physicians if needed. You can make key medical information accessible to first responders and ER staff through a QR code that can be printed on almost anything such as bracelets or stickers, as well as displayed through the app. Medical information can be entered through the app or through a web page that users can log into, and storage of that information is HIPPA compliant and protected with 4096 bit encryption.

The Real Safe 911 app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for an introductory price of $4.99 per month effective until October 1, 2021.

“We know that what we are doing is life saving for those who need help, and transformative for those who provide that help”, Lee Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Real Safe Brands. Real Safe 911 is part of the Real Safe Brands family of products. According to Goldstein Real Safe 911 is the fourth Real Safe Brands product, and direct result of technology the company built into Real Safe Agent, a system used by REALTOR associations and multiple listing services around the country to keep real estate agents safe.

Real Safe Brands is based in Austin, TX and was founded in 2014 by CEO Lee Goldstein. The company started as Real Safe Agent and introduced the first crime prevention system in the Real Estate industry. Real Safe Brands later developed Real Safe Wire, wire fraud prevention with a $1,000,000 guarantee; and Real Safe Chat, a revolutionary communications platform that features encryption 20 times stronger than bank wire encryption or US Government Top Secret Special Access Program requirements. The company anticipates releasing Real Safe Campus, a crime prevention system for college campuses, in Q1 of 2022.

Introduction to Real Safe 911