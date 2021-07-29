As crime rates soar 9-1-1’s location flaw is exposed

Crime scene tape at house Real Safe 911 logo The main caller screen of Real Safe 911 allows you to use preset locations or use your GPS

As crime rates soar Americans learn that when 9-1-1 is called from a cell phone the operator does not know your location, Real Safe 911 solves the problem.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a terrifying scenario, it’s 2:37 AM, you’re asleep in your own bed and suddenly you’re awakened by sound, a criminal has broken into your home. You pick up your cell phone and dial 9-1-1, the operator answers, you’re frightened and trying to be quiet so the criminal doesn’t hear you. “I’m at 1808 Dillon Ave” you whisper – “you’re at 1868 Dillan correct” the 9-1-1 operator says – “just hurry” you say in a panicked whisper. In 2019 there was a 9-1-1 call and 15-year-old Dennis King died because police were mistakenly sent to 3356 N. 10th Street instead of 3356 N. 12th Street. As crime rates across the country rise an increasing number of Americans are coming to the realization of a serious problem, when you call 9-1-1 from a cell phone they do not know you’re location; the best they can do is to narrow your location down to an area between 25,000 square feet and 27,000,000 square feet.

Real Safe 911, a new app and system from Real Safe Brands, has solved this critical location issue. When you call emergency services using Real Safe 911, the 9-1-1 operator will automatically receive your current address. Real Safe 911 works over the existing 9-1-1 infrastructure, and with every 9-1-1 system in the US and Canada, regardless of the technology used by the local 9-1-1 call center. Even if you can’t speak because of a medical condition, are afraid of making any noise because of a threat to your safety, or are just frantic in an emergency; Real Safe 911 will ensure that first responders know the address of your location. “Real Safe 911 is a monumental advancement, the location sending is giant in and of itself” Dr. Gregory Charlop, Medical Safety Expert.

The Real Safe 911 app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for an introductory price of $4.99 per month effective until October 1, 2021.

In addition to providing 9-1-1 with your exact address, Real Safe 911 automatically notifies your emergency contacts who can then track your exact location during the emergency, so they know where you are and where you are being taken. Emergency contacts can also access key medical information you choose so they can assist first responders and ER physicians if needed.

You can make key medical information accessible to first responders and ER staff through a QR code that can be printed on almost anything such as bracelets or stickers, as well as displayed through the app. Medical information can be entered through the app or through a web page that users can log into, and storage of that information is HIPPA compliant and protected with 4096-bit encryption.

“We know that what we are doing is life-saving for those who need help, and transformative for those who provide that help”, Lee Goldstein, Founder, and CEO of Real Safe Brands. Real Safe 911 is part of the Real Safe Brands family of products. According to Goldstein Real Safe 911 is the fourth Real Safe Brands product, and a direct result of technology the company built into Real Safe Agent, a system used by REALTOR associations and multiple listing services around the country to keep real estate agents safe.

Real Safe Brands is based in Austin, TX and was founded in 2014 by CEO Lee Goldstein. The company started as Real Safe Agent and introduced the first crime prevention system in the Real Estate industry. Real Safe Brands later developed Real Safe Wire, wire fraud prevention with a $1,000,000 guarantee; and Real Safe Chat, a revolutionary communications platform that features encryption 20 times stronger than bank wire encryption or US Government Top Secret Special Access Program requirements.

The company anticipates releasing Real Safe Campus, a crime prevention system for college campuses, in Q1 of 2022.

Introduction to Real Safe 911