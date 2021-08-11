Facts Behind the Fads: Leading Natural Doctors Explain How Detoxing Is Different Than Cleansing and Why It Matters

Microbe Formulas Explains How Detoxing and Cleansing are Different Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Founders of Health Company Microbe Formulas Breakdown Detoxing and Cleansing

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With both detoxes and cleanses being popular for ridding the body of chemicals and toxins, it can be confusing as to what they actually do and which one might be most effective for the issue at hand. In the article “Detox vs. Cleanse: What’s the Difference?” Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, co-founders of health company Microbe Formulas, break down cleanses and detoxes and how to approach both.

Most types of products and programs out there simply claim to remove chemicals from your body. This has created a $50 billion market that is almost impossible to navigate. But turns out, there’s a difference between the two. Cleanses are intended to give your body a rest from new toxins and promote your natural ability to remove the lingering ones, while detoxes are a regimen designed to actively pull out and eliminate toxins.

According to the Microbe Formulas founders, sometimes your drainage organs do need extra support because the body is overwhelmed with toxins daily. This extra support can come from either cleansing or detoxing the body effectively. Deciding whether to do a cleanse, a detox, or both should be based on your needs.

“The primary goal in a cleanse is to give your body a rest from having to digest and process chemical-laden, heavily processed foods,” the doctors say in the article. They continue by diving into three types of cleanses: colon, juice, and parasite. Cleanses help give the digestive system a break and support the detox organs with all-natural herbs and food. In short, cleanses open up the drainage pathways in the body (for example, the colon).

Because cleanses can clear up the drainage pathways, they can be helpful to do before a detox. Dr. Jay and Dr. Todd state, “If you have been struggling for a long time with illness, disease, or feel you could be healthier, consider doing a cleanse, then a detox.”

For a detox, the goal is to extract toxins out of the body, and the way to do this is to use binders that target multiple types of toxins. Binders attach to toxins in your system so they can be pushed out and eliminated. Dr. Jay and Dr. Todd recommend carbon-based binders made from humic and fulvic acids found naturally in the soil. Unlike old-school binders like activated charcoal, they work systematically in the body to grab the bad toxins while leaving behind the healthy nutrients that benefit your gut microbiome.

The doctors conclude, “Although both cleanses and detoxes are healthy and beneficial for the body … It’s important to keep in mind that they are a huge money-making industry and that not all cleanses and detoxes are the same, or even beneficial. By focusing on proper drainage you will prepare your body to remove those terrible toxins from your system. By taking carbon-based binders after you’ve opened your drainage pathways, you can remove the toxins that are weighing you down and making you sick.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

