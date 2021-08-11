Infusion Pump Market is Further Influenced by COVID-19 as BD Loses Dominant Revenue Share Position in the U.S.

Because of the decline in the market prior to COVID-19, the companies were already facing conflict. Some companies were able to advance their market positions, while others fell behind.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has unveiled updated insights on the U.S. infusion pump market, addressing brand-level metrics including average selling prices (ASPs), revenue by brand, market share by revenue, market share by unit, and total units sold. Based on the data, revenue and units sold have continued to decline throughout COVID-19's headwinds. Additionally, revenue shares shifted drastically between the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2020 as specific companies struggled to maintain their market position.

iData’s analysts utilized primary data from 1000s of reporting hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to gather accurate data and sales information for the updated reports. After combining this with rigorous primary research, ongoing for over a decade, a cross-verified and highly accurate depiction of the market was developed.

Throughout the analysis on the U.S. infusion pump market, eight companies were analyzed within five market segments including electronic ambulatory pumps, PCA pumps, syringe pumps, large volume pumps, and others. The insights obtained from the updated U.S. infusion pump market analysis generated interesting results. Overall, the revenue and units sold were already decreasing before COVID-19 hit. The global pandemic wreaked havoc on many markets and further influenced the decline within the U.S. infusion pump market. All of the individual market segments were similarly declining, however, the electronic ambulatory pump market was increasing and continued to increase even after COVID-19 headwinds.

BD, in the first quarter of 2019, was the most dominant competitor in terms of revenue share within the U.S. infusion pump market. As the year progressed, BD began to lose revenue share as some of the other competitors, such as Baxter, gained shares. By the time 2020 came around, it was evident that BD was unable to maintain its dominant market stance due to multiple products recalls for the company's Alaris system, and, by the fourth quarter of the year, the company fell below Baxter. Between the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2020, BD’s revenue share decreased significantly while all the other companies, excluding Moog, increased their shares.

For a full overview of the U.S. infusion pump market, follow the link below and view the MedSKU solution in detail:

https://idataresearch.com/medsku/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About MedSKU

MedSKU (™) is an accurate brand-level custom solution from iData that provides a level of detail for a go-to strategy of medical device companies of any size. The analysis of infusion pumps is one of many studies that provide up-to-date data and trends on the ASPs, units sold, unit share, revenue, and revenue shares of the top-performing products in the U.S.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

Infusion Pumps: Top Brands per Segment in the U.S.