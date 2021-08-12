Cigna Foundation Awards Grant to Family Life Education for Food and Nutrition Program
increasing access to food and nutrition education for inner city families impacted by poverty
Good nutrition is fundamental to better health and well-being at all ages and stages of life. Equally important is having the knowledge and life skills to budget, shop wisely, and plan healthy meals.”HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cigna Foundation recently awarded a grant in the amount of $116,800 to Family Life Education through its Healthier Kids for Our Future® program, a five-year, $25 million global initiative focused on improving the health and well-being of children.
The grant increases access to access to healthy food and offers a comprehensive nutrition program for parents who are regularly challenged by incomes inadequate to meet their household budget.
“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic created a national economic shockwave, families at or below the poverty line were struggling,” said Jennifer Pratt, Family Life Education’s Nutrition Matters Program Coordinator. “No parent should have to choose between buying food, and opting for cheap, non-nutritious food, just to meet their household bills for other essentials like rent, utilities, or healthcare,” she said.
Funding from the Cigna Foundation will decrease food insecurity for these Hartford families on several levels. The Nutrition Matters: A Way Forward Program will continue to provide free groceries through its weekly Community Food Pantry, which has served over 250 families in its first seven months. The program will also enroll eligible at-risk parents in a nutrition program leading to a community project. Participants will learn about nutrition’s impact on health, shopping for healthy food on a limited budget, food preparation techniques, and how to advocate for food systems change.
“Nutritional knowledge and healthy eating practices are foundational to good health. We are excited that the Cigna Foundation has given us the opportunity to continue our successful program to at-risk parents and families in our community who will benefit from our support in this area,” said Candida Flores, Chief Executive Officer at Family Life Education.
“Good nutrition is fundamental to better health and well-being at all ages and stages of life,” said Wendy Sherry, president of Cigna's Connecticut market. “Equally important is having the knowledge and life skills to budget, shop wisely, and plan healthy meals. That’s why we’re so pleased to support the important work of Family Life Education and its Nutrition Matters: A Way Forward program through this Cigna Foundation grant. Working together, we can nourish our communities and help families achieve a more secure future.”
Family Life Education has been serving underserved and low-income families in Hartford who have barriers to equity due to race, education, socio-economic status, and gender for 34 years. The agency offers classes, coaching, and groups free of charge to educate and support parents, develop leaders, and promote children’s literacy and wellness.
Family Life Education LLC is a dedicated non-profit helping the underserved and underprivileged in Hartford through family-centered educational programs, coaching, and wrap around services.
