Hartford Foundation for Public Giving Awards Two Grants in COVID 19 Response
Funding for basic needs, mental health, and technology will benefit families disproportionally affected by the pandemicHARTFORD, CT, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Hartford, CT): Two COVID-19 response grants, totaling $50,000, have recently been awarded by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving to Family Life Education (FLE). One grant will be used for strategic technology support and one grant is for organizational capacity to provide basic human needs and mental health services to Hartford families in response to COVID-19.
“We are grateful for the Foundation’s longstanding partnership with Family Life Education and the Hartford Family Center Network,” said Candida Flores, Family Life Education CEO. “Hartford Foundation’s forward-thinking response to nonprofits during the pandemic has allowed us to focus our attention and resources on tangible needs of the women and children in our community.”
FLE was established in 1987 with an initial grant award from the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving to support the need for social service work with unwed Latino teenage mothers in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford. Over the past 33 years, FLE has grown into a non-profit organization dedicated to the equity, education, and empowerment of low-income, minority families in the greater Hartford region. FLE’s mission is to build a stronger community by fostering meaningful partnerships and engaging families in a participatory process leading to self-efficacy: the belief and capacity to confidently exert control over one's own motivation, behavior, and social environment. Guided by this powerful framework, FLE has helped hundreds of families transform their circumstances of poverty and marginalization, breaking the cycle of dependency and motivating them to overcome obstacles that stand in the way of them realizing their full potential.
The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving is the community foundation for Hartford and 28 surrounding communities. In 2015, the Foundation celebrates 90 years of grantmaking in the Greater Hartford region, made possible by the gifts of generous individuals, families, and organizations. It has awarded grants of more than $620 million since its founding in 1925. For more information about the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, visit www.hfpg.org or call 860-548-1888.
