Family Life Education Awarded Cigna Foundation’s Healthier Kids for our Future Grant

Grant will fund Nutrition Matters Program for Hartford families

HARTFORD, CT, US, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Life Education has been chosen as a recipient of a $95,100 grant award from the Cigna Foundation as part of its $25 million Healthier Kids For Our Future initiative, aimed at reducing food insecurity on a global scale. The grant will provide nutrition education and expanded access to healthy food for low-income and minority families in Hartford.Nutrition Matters is an innovative project designed to address nutritional deficiencies and food insecurity for low socio-economic families in Hartford. These families have numerous social determinants of health risk factors, including obesity, diabetes, and other childhood diseases. Funding from the Cigna Foundation will enable Family Life Education to educate over 100 parents in nutrition and healthy cooking, upgrade and renovate its food pantry to accommodate a greater number of families in Hartford.“We are grateful to the Cigna Foundation for the opportunity to build our current programming to serve additional parents who need our support in the critical area of nutrition, which is foundational to good health and avoiding disease,” said Candida Flores, Chief Executive Officer at Family Life Education.“Good nutrition in childhood is fundamental to better health and achieving school success,” said Wendy Sherry, president of Cigna's Connecticut market. “That’s why we’re so pleased to support the important work of Family Life Education and its Nutrition Matters program through this Cigna Foundation grant. Working together, we can nourish our communities and help families and children reach their full potential.”For over 33 years, Family Life Education has been serving minorities and low-income families in Hartford who have barriers to equity due to race, education, socio-economic status, and gender. It offers classes, coaching, and groups free of charge to educate and support parents, develop leaders, and promote children’s literacy and wellness.About Family Life EducationFamily Life Education LLC is a dedicated non-profit helping the underserved and underprivileged in Hartford through family-centered educational programs, coaching, and wrap around services.About the Cigna FoundationThe Cigna Foundation, established in 1962, is a private foundation funded by contributions from Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) and its subsidiaries. The Cigna Foundation supports organizations sharing its commitment to enhancing the health of individuals and families, and the well-being of their communities, with a special focus on those communities where Cigna employees live and work.



