Claim Genius Appoints Rohit Verma, CEO, Crawford & Company, as newest Board of Director Advisor
Claim Genius is pleased to announce the newest board member and advisor Rohit Verma, CEO, Crawford & Company®.
Rohit Verma was elected to the Claim Genius Board in July 2021 and brings more than 20 years of international strategic expertise and a proven track record for creating momentum and growth. As CEO and a member of Crawford’s board of directors, he is focused on company strategy and growth, business operations, investor relations and client relationships, with an emphasis on technology and innovation.
“We are excited to have Rohit appointed to the Claim Genius Board as an advisor and mentor,” said Raj Pofale, CEO & Founder. “His experience in the property and casualty field and global market knowledge will be a great asset for Claim Genius. He is visionary and believes in AI and other upcoming technologies. He will be a great addition to our team of advisors. With Rohit’s addition, our advisory team now covers a broader range of insurance and collision industry”
Prior to joining Crawford, Rohit served as regional executive of Zurich North America, where he was accountable for profitable growth and market execution. He was also a management consultant with McKinsey & Company where he led cross-functional teams of strategy, finance and IT. Rohit’s career has spanned three continents—Europe, Asia and North America, and has led numerous global teams. In addition, Rohit spent time as a research engineer with 3Com Corporation. He holds five patents and has authored several internet standards.
Commenting on the appointment, Rohit Verma said: “I am thrilled to be part of the dynamic and innovative team at Claim Genius. Today, AI and digitization have changed every aspect of our lives, and the pace of change around us is accelerating. AI is now very much part of the claims process and should be the foundation of any forward-looking claims business. I am proud to join the Board of Advisors and look forward to collaborating closely with them.”
Rohit joins alongside Board of Advisors Don Porter and Bo Wroten who both have vast industry experience.
About Claim Genius (www.claimgenius.com)
Based in Iselin, New Jersey, USA with development centers in Nagpur & Hyderabad, Claim Genius, Inc is a rapidly emerging leader of AI-based claims solutions for the auto insurance industry. Using Claim Genius’s patent-pending image analysis and predictive analytics tools, carriers can provide instant damage estimates and rapid processing of claims based on uploaded accident photos from its easy-to-use mobile app. Claim Genius aims to reduce claims processing time, increase carrier profitability, and revolutionize the claims experience for insurance customers worldwide. Claim Genius Makes Touchless Claims A Reality. ™
