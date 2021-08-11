Submit Release
Discover South Sudan

South Sudan an investment opportunity

One of Africa's hidden gems South Sudan is positioning itself to stage global businesses.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officially known as the Republic of South Sudan, located in east / central Africa, One of Africa's hidden gems, South Sudan, is the newest country globally, rich in biodiversity, culture, and minerals, and is positioning itself to stage global businesses.

With a population of 12 million and rich biodiversity that includes lush savannas, swamplands, and rainforests home to many wildlife species, South Sudan shows promising potential for lucrative tourism industry. This hidden gem is known for its scenic beauty and diverse landscapes that are booming and changing to become an agricultural hub for East Africa.

One of the most fertile agricultural land worldwide with a vast number of livestock, including over 60 million cattle, sheep, and goats South Sudan hopes to attract agricultural investors from all over the world and increase its production of essential food items such as sugar, rice, cereals, oilseeds, livestock, and cotton.

South Sudan exports timber to the international market. The region also contains many natural resources such as petroleum, iron ore, copper, chromium ore, zinc, tungsten, mica, silver, gold, diamonds, hardwoods, limestone and hydropower that make the country attractive for investors.

It became a member of the East African Community (EAC) in 2016. It has been approved for membership in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), giving them a strategic advantage in the Africa region.

