New Haven Barracks/DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B501914

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko                            

STATION: VSP New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802 388 4919

DATE/TIME: 8/10/2021 @ 15:26 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Botsford Road, Ferrisburgh Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED:  Eduardo U. Valenzuela                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 10, 2021 at approximately 1526 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a vehicle off the road on Botsford Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh.  Upon arrival at the scene, State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Eduardo U. Valenzuela.  Valenzuela showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  Valenzuela was processed at the New Haven State Police Barracks and later released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 30, 2021 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 30, 2021 @ 1230 PM            

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

 

 

 

