New Haven Barracks/DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501914
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802 388 4919
DATE/TIME: 8/10/2021 @ 15:26 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Botsford Road, Ferrisburgh Vermont.
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Eduardo U. Valenzuela
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 10, 2021 at approximately 1526 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a vehicle off the road on Botsford Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Upon arrival at the scene, State Police made contact with the operator, who was identified as Eduardo U. Valenzuela. Valenzuela showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Valenzuela was processed at the New Haven State Police Barracks and later released on a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 30, 2021 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 30, 2021 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Yes.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918