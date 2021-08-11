Submit Release
US 81 temporarily closed north of Grafton

U.S. Highway 81 is temporarily closed north of Grafton to the junction of North Dakota Highway 66 due to a train derailment. During this closure, the BNSF Railroad will be making repairs to crossing in Grafton.

The closure is expected to be in place through the evening of Friday, August 13.

A marked detour is in place. Southbound traffic on U.S. 81 will travel east on ND 66 to Interstate 29. Then take ND 17 West back to U.S. 81. Northbound traffic on U.S. 81 will travel east on ND 17 to Interstate 29. Then take ND 66 West back to U.S. 81.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

