Joseph Giordano Joins Virtas Partners as Director
Joseph Giordano has joined Virtas Partners as a Director. Virtas Partners is a boutique transaction services and restructuring firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, IPOs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.
— Neal McNamara, co-founder, Virtas Partners
Giordano joins the firm with more than 25 years of experience across public accounting, consulting, private equity and public company experience. Joe was most recently the CFO of two separate private equity owned companies. Previously, he had been CFO and Treasurer at Drew Industries, a publicly listed, $1.3 billion supplier to the manufactured homes and recreational vehicles industries. Earlier in his career, he held senior manager roles at Big Four Accounting firms, Deloitte and KPMG.
“Joe brings deep operational finance expertise to our team in serving our private equity clients, publicly traded clients and our clients contemplating SPAC or IPO transactions,” said Managing Partner and co-founder Neal McNamara. “We are thrilled to have him as part of our firm.”
“Joe is a great cultural fit within our firm’s family, and we will all benefit from both his experience, work ethic and his collaborative style in solving client needs,” said Tim Czmiel, Managing Partner and co-founder.
Send Joe Giordano a note: jgiordano@virtaspartners.com
