The Abrahamic Business Circle will host Pre-Expo Even featuring NAVITAS Regional Director-EMEAA, OMID HONARI

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

Omid Honari will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Director for Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas (EMEAA), NAVITAS; Omid Honari will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle.

Regional Director-EMEAA of NAVITAS; Omid Honari will be joining us on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

Omid Honari is Regional Director (Europe, Middle East, Africa & the Americas) & Head of Government Partnerships of pre-eminent global education provider, Navitas. He has lived in the UAE for over a decade and has conducted extensive business across numerous countries and cultures. He has a background in film and media, in which he holds tertiary undergraduate and graduate qualifications from his native Australia. His expertise is across, and draws upon, multiple sectors including international education and the media / arts.

Omid Honari believes in the powerful principles of partnerships and economic cooperation, and its transformative impact on the lives of individuals, societies and nations. His family tree traces back to generations of educators, poets laureate and statement.

Omid Honari will be a MODERATOR at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Lets grow together” hosted The Abrahamic Business Circle in discussion of “Ways to Invest in Agriculture”.

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

His Excellency Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel, World-Renowned Investor and Senior Advisor to Royal Families and Ultra High-Networth Individuals (UHNWI), Founder and The Abrahamic Business Circle's Chairman of the Board will welcome Global INVESTORS, Founders, CEO, DIPLOMATS, Decision Makers from all sectors + Private Offices of the Royal Families + some Members of the Royal Families and distinguished guest from Agriculture Sector.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum. Founded by H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, the organization is composed of high-level individuals who shares the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization’s initiative will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

25th November 2021-Technology Investment Conference 2021