PhD Studies Adapting to Online Courses

Phd Studies

International Online Business School that offers 100% online flexible course

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhD Studies is an International Online Business School that offers 100% online flexible courses. When COVID-19 pandemic hits globally, most of the businesses got affected and had been forced to shut down. Not only businesses got affected but the lifestyle of every individual got switched to 360 degrees. Education industry has also accommodated the shifting demands of technology trends, bringing with a unique set of challenges. As we all know, COVID-19 changed the world and education is also a part of it, distance education and online learning became flourished by necessity. At first, it was hard to adapt if you think of not having the physical presence of your teacher as well as your classmates, no practical experiments and physical activities. But what makes a difference if you are doing your studies online? Online education is the least disruptive option and will also reduce the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Reduces cost as you don’t need to spend for your transportation, parking, clothes etc., paperless documents, and most of all the time flexibility as you can manage your work-life balance. You have an ample time to perform your professional and personal activities as well as your social life.

PhD Studies Executive Director, Francisco Peñaherrera was one of the speakers from the Education Conference “Shaping the Future of Education” held last May 2021 in Taj Dubai wherein he talked about The Prevalence of Online Business School. Where online learning has improved lives as you can finish and earn your degrees on a shorter period of time. PhD Studies is also a gateway for you to immigrate in the United Kingdom as it offers UK Accredited Degrees that made possible for you to study and work while you finish your studies. Apart from Francisco Peñaherrera, other prominent speakers have taken part of the said event where they have shared the Innovation and Education, Research is Everything – Why University without Research is just a School with a Fancy Name, Preparing Kids & Individuals for the Job of Future, Work, Dignity and a Chance for our Young People, The Future of Learning is Going Primitive, Cyber Education A Unique Opportunity for the Growth of UAE, The Luxury Education, and etc.

Best fitted programs that you can choose from Business Management, Human Resources, Health and Social care, Hospitality and Tourism, Law and Education, Cyber Security and Logistics in Diploma, Bachelors and Master’s degree courses.



For more information, please contact:

PhD Studies

students@phdstudies.ae

+971 50 593 0170

