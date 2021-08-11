Submit Release
Neon Paraiba Tourmaline, Zambian Emerald Take Center Stage in Joshua Kodner’s Upcoming Auction

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A round-cut paraiba tourmaline ring will headline Joshua Kodner’s upcoming Lavish Lifestyle Auction. The striking color of paraiba stones sets them apart. Their color comes from large amounts of manganese and copper, which together act as a coloring agent. The available neon blue paraiba tourmaline (certified by AGL and Gubelin Lab) weighs 4.86 carats. Diamonds surround the gem on the platinum ring.

Another notable lot in the auction is a Zambian emerald ring. The 15.81-carat emerald, flanked by two shield-cut diamonds on either side, is the star of the ring. It is also AGL and GIA-certified. Zambian emeralds are particularly valued for their deep green color. Zambia is one of the world’s most significant sources of quality emeralds. Among watches, a Harry Winston Excenter 110 Hour Tourbillon watch might interest collectors. This limited-edition watch is made of 18-karat gold. Its visible dials on the front and back embody the artistic and technical mastery of Harry Winston.

Interesting lots include:
- OVAL PARAIBA RING (Estimate: $1,136,364 - $1,704,546)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/joshua-kodner/oval-paraiba-ring-2340663

- Rare And Unique Zambian Emerald And Diamond Ring (Estimate: $200,000 - $300,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/joshua-kodner/rare-and-unique-zambian-emerald-and-diamond-ring-2340649

- Harry Winston Watch (retail $125,000) (Estimate: $45,000 - $50,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/joshua-kodner/harry-winston-watch-retail-125-000-2340969

- Jamali (Pakistani, b. 1947) (Estimate: $10,000 - $15,000)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/joshua-kodner/jamali-pakistani-b-1947-2340660

- Pair of Orrefors Signature Crystal Dishes (Estimate: $100 - $200)
https://www.bidsquare.com/online-auctions/joshua-kodner/pair-of-orrefors-signature-crystal-dishes-2350606

A painting from Pakistani-American artist Jamali is on offer as well. His Expressionist paintings give the viewer a sense of mysticism. Jamali often layers colorful pigments on canvas and cork. The available piece depicts a woman from the side. She gazes upward while crossing one arm over her body. Albert Huie and Vangelis Renas also have artworks represented in the auction catalog. Portraits of Frank Sinatra and Marlon Brando by DeVon are noteworthy as well. Rounding out the catalog are further selections of jewelry, furniture, decorative art, and Asian collectibles. View each available lot on Bidsquare.

