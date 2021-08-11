7 Sands Partners the future of marketing

7 Sands Partners

One the fastest growing Marketing Company in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2021 is ending, it’s time to reclaim marketing as a key driver of business. Clearly most business leaders embrace innovation as the lifeblood of their companies today, but lately marketing has been relegated to a staff-driven, cost center by many. And that has caused waste, missed opportunities, and failure for many businesses. Marketing as it was originally intended, in its fullest, truest, and greatest form, is more important today than ever before. The world is awash in innovative products, services, technologies, solutions, business models, and COVID19 today. These new offerings must be brought to market and commercialized in order to generate revenue and profit. Innovation alone cannot sustain a company; it must be paired with marketing. Marketing isn't simply an important part of the success of a business it is the business. Everything else in the business depends upon marketing.

So what is the idea behind it, well Marketing is about connecting the right customers to the right product. Marketing helps sales teams, and people throughout the company, think from the outside-in about what is being offered, convey its value in customer-centric ways, and persist through barriers that can only be addressed through deep customer knowledge and insight. The article’s authors concluded that new-to-the-world products require transformation in the organization that offers the innovation as much as the one that buys it. Unleashing the full power of marketing is critical to achieving that transformation. As business continues to be driven by innovation in 2021 and beyond, marketing must be embraced, developed and valued more than ever in these times. Also it is important to respond quickly to Consumer Preferences Companies that respond quickly to consumer preferences raise consumer awareness and increase brand satisfaction and loyalty. Netflix, for example, uses other media, such as The New York Times, to spread and increase consumer awareness with lists of upcoming films and series. Marketing is in our days the most important part of a company even more in times of COVID19with online sells going through the roof since the outbreak of COVID19.

But don’t worry there are companies dedicated to market your company and your product one of these companies is 7 Sands Partners which are experts in Marketing companies and expanding their reach one of the new companies in the United Arab Emirates that are dedicated to this with a lot of knowledge and a professional working marketing. This Company 7 Sands partners is run by a young entrepreneur by the name of Aaron Nagel which is only 20 years old but even so has started his own business also Aaron Nagel himself states ”I do believe the modern leader needs to be a marketer to get himself and company known because marketing is the most important tool of a company after the product to get people to know you and what you sell this is why we are marketing companies to expand their reach for their product”. 7 Sands Partners is one of the future companies that already have adapted to these difficult time and are able to help any business in expanding their reach and finding new ways of finding the right clients for them as stated by Mr. Aaron Nagel. Also he stated that “We are in the future not in the 90s or 20s we need to adapt to the new world and its new challenges also considering brand awareness in new ways nowadays.

7 Sands Partners is a Dubai-based company and is considered to be the fastest growing Marketing Company in the Middle East, specialized in digital marketing, Content Photography, Videography and Promotional Videos. They offer bright and efficient videos that are enhancing businesses brand visibility locally and internationally to a wider audience.

About the 7 Sands Partners

7 Sands Partners is the fastest growing Marketing Company specialized in digital marketing, content Photography, Videography and Promotional Videos.

7 Sands Partner’s Office | a.nagel@7sandspartners.com | +971 50 780 2712 |http://7sandspartners.com/

Contact

7 Sands Partners

+971 50 780 2712

a.nagel@7sandspartners.com

