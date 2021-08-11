Westminster Barracks/ LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103248
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/10/21 at 1647 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookline Rd, Athens
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Scott Thomas
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a single motor vehicle crash with injury on Brookline Rd in the town of Athens, Windham County, Vermont. The operator reportedly left the scene of the accident, leaving behind two passengers. One of the passengers sustained minor injuries due to the crash and was later transported to Grace Cottage Hospital for treatment. Scott Thomas was identified at the operator of the vehicle and later located at his residence. Thomas was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 9/21/21 at 1300 hours. Thomas was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for not having insurance on his vehicle.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600