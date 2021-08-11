Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103248

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Alibozek                          

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 08/10/21 at 1647 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookline Rd, Athens

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Scott Thomas                                            

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a single motor vehicle crash with injury on Brookline Rd in the town of Athens, Windham County, Vermont. The operator reportedly left the scene of the accident, leaving behind two passengers. One of the passengers sustained minor injuries due to the crash and was later transported to Grace Cottage Hospital for treatment. Scott Thomas was identified at the operator of the vehicle and later located at his residence. Thomas was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 9/21/21 at 1300 hours. Thomas was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for not having insurance on his vehicle.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/21/21 at 1300 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

