CLEARED4 PARTNERS WITH KETTLE TO ENSURE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF TODAYS HYBRID WORKFORCE
CLEARED4 will power the Health and Access Control component of KettleOS, an end-to-end platform supporting the entire hybrid work ecosystem
Having another company whose mission and goals so closely match those of Kettle is invaluable to our user experience”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted COVID-19 health validation platform, announced today it has partnered with Kettle, a pioneering workspace technology company that provides solutions to navigate the return to the office and manage the hybrid work experience.
— Nick Iovacchini, CEO & co-founder of Kettle
CLEARED4’s HIPAA-compliant business continuity platform will power the Health component of KettleOS, which will utilize CLEARED4’s platform across a variety of real estate and hospitality venues in New York and beyond.
KettleOS provides intuitive tools for employers and employees working collaboratively to return to the office and/or transition to hybrid work models. A mobile app for employees supports hot-desking, hotelling, room booking and collaboration with colleagues. Innovative software and data insights support team leaders navigating new complexities relating to scheduling, access and policies. Additionally, in NYC (and soon beyond), Kettle provides a network of 3rd spaces—desks, offices and meeting rooms as WFH alternatives.
“In the era of hybrid working, CLEARED4 provides the perfect complement to what Kettle is working to achieve. While Kettle has mastered the flexible workspace sphere, CLEARED4 is here to address the missing component—a way for users and managers to adhere to evolving health and safety protocols, and track that data across platforms,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder & president of CLEARED4. “Partnering with Kettle will allow the hybrid workforce to attain a new level of autonomy, without putting health and safety at risk.”
CLEARED4’s clients across North America and Europe include school systems, college campuses, stadiums, corporations, landlords and events, including Netflix, Sun Chemicals, Live Nation, Oxford Properties, RXR Realty, Yankee Stadium, City University of New York, School of Visual Arts, El Camino College and The Manhasset Union Free School District.
“Having another company whose mission and goals so closely match those of Kettle is invaluable to our user experience,” said Nick Iovacchini, CEO & co-founder of Kettle. “We look forward to collaborating with the CLEARED4 team to provide the utmost Health and Safety experiences to all those who utilize KettleOS.”
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamless integrated product in the app of any client—that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as a venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location, using any form of unique identifier, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and facial recognition.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4, is the largest and most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and airborne disease safety. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending HIPAA-compliant platform that allows partners to connect COVID-19 health status information from any data source and form of ID for access control and zone management. CLEARED4 is also able to validate any existing health pass and integrate seamlessly into partner apps for supreme flexibility.
CLEARED4 can connect user health data such as ID verification, temperature checking, COVID-19 symptom monitoring, test results and vaccination status for building access control in real-time with consideration for local rules and guidelines. CLEARED4 does not own nor use the data collected for any other purpose. A user’s identity nor personal health information is never shared with any third party.
CLEARED4 is a pioneer in the space, launching in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and now including additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.
CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted at organizations and venues across the country including Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, corporations like Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, multiple hedge funds, retail shops, municipalities including Suffolk County, and school districts such as Manhasset and Oyster Bay in NY State.
About Kettle
Kettle is a workspace technology company based in NYC that has been a pioneer in hybrid work for the last 5+ years. With its robust software competencies, a network of inspiring local workspaces, and expertise in flexible work models, Kettle has empowered more than 50,000 users and 100 workspaces.
KettleOS is an operating system with intuitive tools for employers and employees working collaboratively to return to the office and/or transition to hybrid work models. The platform coordinates people (individuals and teams) with schedules and access to diverse workspace options. By design, it’s flexible and iterative to support organizations navigating this evolving landscape.
