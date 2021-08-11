Gen Alpha phenom Ariana Jalia releases debut single Holding On as a battle cry for the post-pandemic world
Ariana Jalia's angelic sound delivers a heartfelt battle cry - “just keep on holding on”NEWTON, NJ, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today My Sunshine Magic announced the first details for Ariana Jalia’s debut single Holding On. As an emerging singer-songwriter, her message and breathy angelic sound, delivers a heartfelt battle cry with a plea to those who find themselves isolated and face to face with mental or physical trauma to - “just keep on holding on.”
“I cannot explain how excited I am to put this song out into the world. It feels like a way for me to connect to people on a raw emotional level and hand them a branch of hope, something to hold on to as we climb our way back to each other.”
Ariana expresses the cry of her audience as she grapples with the highs and lows of life in her unapologetic dreamy lyrics. Her sound captures the perfect tone of this post-pandemic world. However, it's the song’s underlying message encouraging authenticity and self-acceptance that seems to connect with her fan base. A snippet of Holding On found on her Instagram feed garnered hundreds of comments and 10’s of thousands of views all mirroring this chant.
“I wrote this song reflecting on the tragic loss of a loved one, and it’s my hope that when people hear my song they will find a way to keep on holding on.”
With much more music on the horizon, this singer-songwriter will burst onto the scene this fall. Fans can also expect the release of her feature film directorial debut in 2022 with Holding On included in the soundtrack.
The single is set for release August 27,, 2021 on all digital platforms and is now available for pre-save.
About Ariana Jalia:
Ariana Jalia, at the age of nine, is already an international award-winning film director and actress. She is best known for her media appearances and acting roles on: Little Big Shots, Steve, Varney & Co., AOL Build, Fox News, and New York Live, Manifest (NBC), Stephen King's Lisey's Story (Apple TV), Tracy Oliver's Harlem (Amazon), Prodigal Son (FOX), feature film A Mouthful of Air starring Amanda Seyfried, and award-winning film Family and ME.
As an author, entertainer, and influencer - Ariana has created a public following resulting in selling over 60,000 books of her children’s series Mommy B and Me, and a social media following that continues to grow at a rapid pace with videos on YouTube with over 12 mil views and an Instagram account with 10 of thousands of followers.
Ariana's production company, My Sunshine Magic, was founded in 2015 and is a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the intersection of video and music production, book publishing, and merchandise.
