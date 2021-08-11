Edalo Announces East Coast Tour for Fall 2021
From 1 to 15 October 2021, Buffalo-born musician, composer and producer will headline at 10 cities across America’s East CoastBUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalo has announced an East Coast Tour for Fall 2021 and will headline in 10 cities across America’s East Coast. After hitting one-million streams on Spotify, Edalo sets out on a solo-tour to celebrate and prepare for his upcoming releases. With live music on the rise again, Edalo’s excited to do his part by playing live-set shows in Montpelier, Charleston, Port St. Lucie, and Washington, D.C. to name a few.
“I’m just excited to play a headlining tour across America, and all by myself no less! I hope it’s inspirational to other independent artists to know that you can go on big tours and be a success without being signed to a major label" says Edalo.
Throughout a full year without live music, Edalo continued to release singles “Feelin’ Alright”, “Howling At The Moon”, “Nobody Like You” ft. Abbi Scott and “Break Free” w/ Salvo.
Edalo’s full list of dates and tour poster is attached. See venue for tickets.
Oct. 1st - Coplay, Pennsylvania (The Building)
Oct. 2nd - Montpelier, Vermont (Charlie O’s)
Oct. 3rd - Woodbridge, Virginia (Clearbrook Center)
Oct. 5th - Charleston, South Carolina (Tin Roof)
Oct. 7th - Pascagoula, Mississippi (Celtic Irish Pub)
Oct. 9th - Port St. Lucie, Florida (Kava Kat)
Oct. 12th - Eaton, Ohio (Taffy’s)
Oct. 13th - Washington, DC (The Pocket at 7DrumCity)
Oct. 14th - Youngstown, Ohio (Westside Bowl)
Oct. 15th - Hazel Park, Michigan (The Phoenix Cafe)
Follow Edalo on Instagram for live updates at @edalomusic.
Edalo is a Buffalo, NY born and raised musician, composer, and producer. Edalo's first full-length album, Faith, released in 2015, made it into the iTunes Top Instrumental Music Albums Chart in its release year. In 2017, Edalo completed his second album, California Rush, his sophomore project with independent label Castle Music Group. He debuted this album in the same year at SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX. In 2020, Edalo released Driftin’ and headlined his first tour in March – kicking things off in his Buffalo, heading to NYC, and rounding things out in Ohio. Continuing his success in 2021, Edalo released multiple singles, including “Break Free” w/ Salvo.
