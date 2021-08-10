26th Judicial District Updated Response to Protect Public Health and Slow the Spread of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County Courthouse

In the continued interest of the health and safety of the community and court personnel, we remain committed to balancing access to justice with the rapidly developing COVID-19 outbreak among employees in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

The full extent of the COVID-19 outbreak is still being assessed by the Key Court Officials and Mecklenburg County Public Health. Mecklenburg County Public Health advised the Key Court Officials that the continued cancellation of court proceedings and closure of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse were necessary to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 among court personnel and members of the public. Therefore, the modified operations implemented on August 9, 2021 and August 10, 2021 will continue through the end of the week. All sessions of district and superior court in the 26th Judicial District previously scheduled on August 11, 2021, August 12, 2021, and August 13, 2021 will be rescheduled to a date after August 13, 2021, with limited exceptions.

Mecklenburg County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Bob Bell and Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch will enter a new Administrative Order addressing the continued closure later today.

First Appearance hearings scheduled pursuant to N.C.G.S. 15A-601 will be heard remotely via WebEx in Courtroom 4150 and Felony Probation Probable Cause hearings pursuant to N.C.G.S. 15A-1345(c) will be heard as scheduled in Superior Court. All Secured Custody hearings scheduled pursuant to N.C.G.S. 7B-1906 will be heard remotely via WebEx using the link for Courtroom 8390. Non-Secure Custody hearings required pursuant to N.C.G.S. 7B-506 will be heard via WebEx by the assigned judge as previously scheduled. Civil Involuntary Commitment hearings before the District Court will be heard via WebEx as previously scheduled. Motions for Non-Secure Custody of a juvenile pursuant to N.C.G.S. 7B-504 should be brought to the Public Window of the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office. Ex Parte requests for temporary Domestic Violence Protection Orders and Civil No-Contact Orders should be brought to the Public Window of the Mecklenburg County Magistrate’s Office. Matters scheduled for a return hearing pursuant to N.C.G.S. Chapter 50B will proceed as scheduled. Motions for Temporary Injunctive Relief should be brought to Courtroom 4110.

All grand jury proceedings will continue as scheduled. Jurors currently serving on a trial should report to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse as scheduled on August 11, 2021. All new jurors summoned for August 11, 2021, August 12, 2021, and August 13, 2021 have been excused from jury service, and should not report.

All persons seeking to file legal documents may use the secure receptable on the first floor of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse designated by the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court or submit their filings by mail. The Clerk of Superior Court’s Cashier’s Office on the first floor of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse will be open from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM to receive payments.