Restore Osteo Adds Hormone Replacement Therapy to Services Roster
Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Practice Expands OfferingsDENVER, CO, USA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restore Osteo, the Colorado-based healthcare clinic providing cutting-edge regenerative medicine to seniors, today announced that it is now offering bioTE Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) to patients of all four of its Colorado clinic locations. The treatment, which is largely used to treat menopausal symptoms in women and andropause symptoms in males, has shown promising results for helping to treat energy imbalances, anxiety and depression in seniors as they are facing increased mental, social and physical ailments after a year of decreased social interaction and increased sedentary lifestyle due to the novel Coronavirus.
According to bioTE Medical, “HRT has shown to reduce fatigue, improve sleep, improve libido in women and sexual performance in men, decrease muscle loss and reduce body fat. It also has been shown to reduce irritability, anxiety and depression. The symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are significantly reduced.”
“Now that many seniors across the state are vaccinated, we’re starting to see retroactive attention being paid to ailments that were ignored over the course of the pandemic,” said Dr. Frederick Paz, MD, Head Physician and Clinical Director at Restore Osteo of Colorado. “Many of the physical issues we’re seeing, such as joint pain, arthritis and inflammation, have emotional ramifications such as depression or anxiety. Utilizing bioTE in our protocol allows us to address a patients’ afflictions holistically, resulting in a more comprehensive treatment plan to ensure long-term success.”
Restore Osteo recently announced the opening of its Colorado Springs location, after launching facilities in Aurora, Thornton, and Golden earlier in the year, with a Littleton clinic planned for the fall. The Colorado clinics provide high-end specialty care and completely custom treatment plans for seniors facing injuries, degenerative diseases, and age-related health complications.
To learn more about Restore Osteo please visit: https://www.restoreosteo.com/
About Restore Osteo:
Restore Osteo is a Colorado-based healthcare group providing cutting-edge mobility therapies and regenerative medicine to seniors. Headquartered in Golden Colorado, Restore Osteo was founded in 2020 and recently opened clinics in Aurora, Thornton, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. Restore Osteo provides seniors with high-end specialty care for injuries, degenerative diseases, and age-related health complications especially around mobility and knee pain. For more information please visit: https://www.restoreosteo.com/
