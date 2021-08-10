American Humane's Dogs on the Dunes Clambake
American Humane Hosts Dogs on the Dunes Clambake Honoring Our Brave Military Working Dogs & Beloved Service MembersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the sun set over Dune Beach in Southampton, American Humane hosted a special clambake, Dogs on the Dunes, to honor the brave heroes on both ends of the leash. Highlighted by the beautiful summer sky, the sold-out event was a tremendous success with many invited guests bringing their own dogs which only added to the fun evening. Military working dogs, who so valiantly serve alongside our troops to keep them safe from IEDs and other dangers, are too often retired overseas and are not able to be brought home to the loving homes of their former handlers. American Humane stands first to serve to reunite Battle Buddies who have so bravely served our country, and who are really heroes on both ends of the leash. Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane’s president & CEO started things off talking about the significance of the event before introducing Philanthropist and American Humane Board member, Jean Shafiroff. Jean gave a speech announcing that she was honored to serve as National Spokesperson for the American Humane's Feed the Hungry Covid-19 Program and that they had reached their goal of $1,000,000 to feed over 1,000,000 animals.
Jean Shafiroff, who is an American Humane board member, has been the national spokesperson for the Feed the Hungry campaign and has hosted several fundraisers since its launch. While helping raise funds, Jean also donated generously to the cause and has appeared on national television programs numerous times for interviews promoting the campaign.
Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff, Dr. Robin Ganzert, Janna Bullock, Rosalie Brinton, Greg D'Elia, Elizabeth Shafiroff, Lee Fryd, Susan and Hunter Cushing, Jared and Mindy Epstein, Annie and Michael Falk, Geoff and Cyrena Fink, Christine Flaherty, Rob and Lisa Guida, Samantha Haywood and Doug Greef, Herb and Sharon Jablin, Lynne Kaiser, Andrea Karambelas, Sam and Terri Kaufman, Herb and Rita Krauss, Stuard and Marci Merzer, Burt and Knight Meem, James and Sue Mulholland, Marion and Phil Piro, Marilyn Pelstring and Peter Feinman, David and Meghan Rainey, Michael Shaheen and Maryanne Horwath, Lawrence and Judy Sullivan, Ann Thomas, Robert and Elizabeth Tomich, Abigail Trenk, Wendy Wegner, Stanley and Sonja Wilson, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Winston.
“American Humane is honored to have brought together so many fabulous people in support of our efforts to reunite American’s brave military K-9s with their beloved handlers,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert. “Every dog who serves in the U.S. Armed Forces deserves our thanks and a restful retirement, which is why we were thrilled to launch our Military Working Dog Reunification fund at our inaugural Dogs on the Dunes Clambake. This critical fund will make it possible to bring even more of our K-9 veterans home thanks to the generous help of our donors and ambassadors.”
Southamptonites came out to the Dunes with their dogs and enjoyed a stunning moon rise while noshing on clams, lobster and s’mores roasted over beach bonfire. Guests also kicked off their flip-flops and got down to the musical entertainment provided by the Alex Donner Steel Drum Band. Proceeds from the event will establish the American Humane Military Working Dog Reunification fund and help to bring our brave MWDs who are sadly left alone overseas home to be reunited with their beloved handlers. Importantly, the fund will also allow American Humane to provide free specialty and preventative medical care to make retired MWDs as healthy and comfortable as possible during retirement.
