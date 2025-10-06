Thomas J. Henry Powers 50th Pecan Street Festival with Record Crowds in Bee Cave

Thomas J Henry Logo (Image credit: Thomas J. Henry)

Austin tradition thrives with live music, local art, and free community access

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 50th Annual Pecan Street Festival marked its golden anniversary this past weekend with thousands of attendees gathering at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave, Texas, for two days of music, art, food, and family fun. The milestone event was made possible by the support of title sponsor Thomas J. Henry, a prominent attorney and philanthropist known for championing community causes across Texas.With free admission and parking, the September 13–14 festival drew visitors from across the region, continuing its tradition as one of Austin’s most iconic community celebrations. Attendees enjoyed a vibrant lineup of live music, a bustling marketplace of local artisans, diverse food vendors, and activities designed for all ages.“As a longtime supporter of community-driven events, I was honored to be part of such an incredible milestone,” said Thomas J. Henry. “The Pecan Street Festival perfectly reflects the creativity, inclusiveness, and energy that make this city so unique.”The festival, now one of the last-standing street festivals in the Austin metropolitan area, celebrated its 50th year by highlighting both emerging and established artists while embracing its roots as a platform for local culture.As part of the sponsorship, the Thomas J. Henry Law booth welcomed guests with branded giveaways and information about the firm’s services, further underscoring Henry’s commitment to engaging with the community directly.Organizers hailed the weekend as a resounding success, noting that the 50th anniversary underscored the resilience of Austin’s creative spirit and the importance of preserving spaces where art and community intersect.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

