Legacy Meets Innovation: Vanderbilt Costin Takes the Stage at Fordham’s Star Legend XP Event

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

Costin explores how vision and philanthropy shape the world’s leading brands.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, recording artist, and philanthropist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin will deliver a special presentation at “Unlock the Playbook of the World’s Leading Brands”, an exclusive business and investment forum hosted by Star Legend XP at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center on Tuesday, October 7th, 2025, from 4:00pm – 8:00pm ET, followed by a networking reception.Held at the Lowenstein E. Gerald Corrigan Conference Center, this one-day event convenes top minds in finance, branding, and innovation to explore strategies driving the world’s most influential companies and family offices.Vanderbilt Costin’s keynote presentation, titled “When Timeless Legacy Meets Innovation and Global Philanthropy,” will examine how purpose-driven leadership and visionary creativity intersect to build enduring global brands. Through her multifaceted career spanning music, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, Costin continues to redefine what it means to balance legacy and impact in a rapidly evolving business landscape.Other featured speakers include Craig Bagno, Head of Strategic Excellence at FAZER (formerly with Mastercard, IBM, and Coca-Cola), who will discuss brand transformation at scale, and Chris Hetner, Cybersecurity Advisor to the SEC Chair and NACD, who will share insights on family-office fraud prevention and cyber risk. The program will conclude with a panel titled “Smart Capital, Lasting Impact: Insights from the Investor’s Seat,” featuring global investors and strategic advisors.The invitation-only event attracts business leaders, investors, and innovators eager to share insights shaping next-generation enterprise and philanthropy.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.