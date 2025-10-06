Elton Ilirjani Commands London Fashion Week in Poet-Lab’s Radical Manifesto of Style

Elton Ilirjani for Poet-Lab (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani for Poet-Lab (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani for Poet-Lab (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Arun Nevader) Elton Ilirjani for Poet-Lab (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Arun Nevader)

Elton Ilirjani electrifies the London runway with Poet-Lab’s raw silhouettes and manifesto of freedom

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supermodel and global genderless fashion advocate Elton Ilirjani made a commanding appearance at London Fashion Week, walking for Poet-Lab’s AW-SS26 collection, “Resistant When Opposites Break.” The show unfolded as a radical manifesto where fabric became language, and contradictions were celebrated as acts of freedom.Ilirjani, known for his striking presence on the world’s most prestigious runways, embodied the spirit of Poet-Lab’s vision—where strength collides with fragility, structure dissolves into fluidity, and fashion becomes resistance. His walk punctuated the collection’s core message: that beauty thrives in the fractures between opposites, and individuality is its boldest form of rebellion.Founded by Creative Director Giuseppe Iaciofano, Poet-Lab has been hailed for its genderless luxury streetwear, poetic minimalism, and commitment to sustainable design. This season, the collection balanced tailored edges with raw drapes, silks with cotton wools, and muted tones with explosive transparencies. Ilirjani’s appearance brought global attention to the designer’s powerful dialogue on inclusivity and reinventionWith more than 12 million followers worldwide, Ilirjani continues to use his platform to champion gender equality and freedom of expression. At London Fashion Week, his collaboration with Poet-Lab underscored his ongoing role as one of fashion’s most influential voices, uniting artistry, activism, and avant-garde style on the catwalk.About Elton Ilirjani:Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion supermodel, Ilirjani has a following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.Instagram: @EilirjaniAbout The HeadHunter Group:The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high-quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica).www: www.theheadhunter.com IG: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @SangrealoAbout Poet-Lab:Founded in 2023 by Creative Director Giuseppe Iaciofano, Poet-Lab is a London-based brand redefining genderless luxury streetwear with poetic minimalism and oversized geometry. Crafted from repurposed deadstock fabrics, Poet-Lab designs speak of resilience, inclusivity, and reinvention. Rooted in Iaciofano’s personal journey from Milan’s glamour to New York’s pragmatism, from overcoming cancer to transforming discrimination into strength, Poet-Lab champions freedom of self-expression and rejects imposed norms. “Inclusivity-ethical, for me, is one word. Everyone can wear Poet-Lab with no judgement of who can wear what.” Giuseppe Iaciofano. For more information please visit: www.poet-lab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.