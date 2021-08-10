Shop Indoor Golf Introduces High-Impact SIGPRO™ Premium Golf Simulator Screen
The SIGPRO Premium Impact Screen Delivers Top-of-the-Line Performance for Image Quality, Longevity, Bounce Back, and Noise ReductionDALLAS, TX, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop Indoor Golf, home to the largest selection of residential and commercial indoor golf equipment online, is expanding its family of SIGPRO golf simulator products with the new SIGPRO Premium Golf Simulator Impact Screen. Available in over 20 sizes, and proudly made in the USA, the new, heavy-duty, three-layer screen allows golfers to upgrade their DIY golf simulator setup with a screen designed and manufactured to deliver a clear, crisp image that ensures zero pixilation and minimal bleed-through with industry-leading durability to withstand incredible impact from the strongest shots.
"When you're building a great golf simulator system at home, two things matter when it comes to selecting your impact screen: how bright and clear the picture is and that it's strong enough to withstand the impact of your golf shots," said Rene Delgado, founder and president at Shop Indoor Golf. "After months of development with one of the leading screen mills in the world, we were finally able to engineer a screen that met our high standards. You can see all the details your projector was designed to deliver, and you don't have to hold anything back with your golf shot."
In independent, head-to-head testing conducted by the team at MyGolfSpy, with its mission to inform and protect the golf consumer with unbiased data-driven methods, the SIGPRO Premium Golf Simulator Impact Screen outperformed the industry's most popular impact screen on the market. The results proved the durability of the new SIGPRO Premium Impact Screen is superior to the competition, while also delivering reduced sound and bounce back.
The Highest Quality Material for a Premium At-Home Golf Experience
SIGPRO Floor Built to last, the SIGPRO Premium Impact Screen features the thickest golf screen material currently on the market. It's made up of two heavy-duty, tight-knit, and impact-resistant polyester surfaces that sandwich vertical spacer yarns, creating a unique, three-layer surface. As a result, golfers enjoy a quiet, durable, and incredibly low bounce back every time they play. It's finished with double-stitched black vinyl edges and grommets, so owners can quickly mount the screen using ball bungees, zip ties, shock cords, etc. Users will appreciate the expanded versatility provided by heavy-duty hook and loop Velcro™ sewn into the perimeter of the finished edges that allows for add-ons to the screen, such as netting, blackout material for the enclosure, or a foam bumper border to protect the gap between the screen and the frame. Golfers can choose the screen size that best suits their space, from 7'x7' up to 16'x10'.
Shop Indoor Golf stands behind its products with a full one-year warranty offered with the purchase of the SIGPRO Premium Screens. If the screen rips or tears within a year, the company will fix or replace it. Shop Indoor Golf also offers free shipping on all orders and easy, instant financing. More information on Shop Indoor Golf's full line of products is available at ShopIndoorGolf.com.
About Shop Indoor Golf
Shop Indoor Golf offers the largest selection of residential and commercial indoor golf equipment online. The company is dedicated to bringing customers the best indoor golf entertainment at the best prices guaranteed, including a wide assortment of golf simulators, launch monitors, indoor putting greens, golf nets, and other home golf equipment. Shop Indoor Golf is based in Dallas, Texas, and ships to the lower 48 states. The company is focused on delivering quality products and the best customer service and prices. More information is available at www.ShopIndoorGolf.com.
