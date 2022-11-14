New Clothing Brand 'What If Oh Well' Continues Vision of Late YouTube Star Corey La Barrie
Siblings Jarrad and Jessica La Barrie Are Dedicated to Spreading Corey’s Message of Living Your Dreams No Matter WhatSAN CLEMENTE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Late YouTube star Corey La Barrie inspired people around the globe to live their dreams, following the mantra “Oh well,” instead of “What if.” In honor of Corey’s incredible impact and to fulfill his dream of launching a clothing line that would carry this message out into the world, Corey’s siblings, Jarrad and Jessica, have launched the clothing brand ‘What If Oh Well’ in their brother’s memory. The prelaunch of the brand’s limited stock of tees and sweatshirts sold out in three weeks, but will be fully available by the end of the year.
“Corey knew there were no do-overs and that it is up to you to really go after your dreams. He didn’t see life with any failure, just a story of oh wells,” said Jarrad. “Two years after his death, people are still reaching out to us saying how he inspired them. They’re even getting What If Oh Well tattoos. That’s what inspired this brand. We hope, with this line, to spread Corey’s message and continue his legacy.”
Corey La Barrie was an inspiration to many worldwide. Whether on his YouTube channel, on social media (#whatifohwell), and in person, Corey made it his mission to bring light to other people. There are stories of him helping others out of dark places in their lives with his positive attitude of living life to the fullest.
“There wasn’t anything Corey wouldn’t do for other people,” said Jessica. “He left an indelible mark on the world and in our hearts. What If Oh Well is our tribute to him and the rest of the world. Corey, thanks for being such an inspiring force of good.”
Jarrad and Jessica spent months working to create a clothing line that Corey and his followers would be proud of and would inspire others to live their dreams. What If Oh Well aims to make people feel loved and to spread positivity to those who need it most, entreating people to live their best life and feel good wearing the brand. In addition to the What If Oh Well Rose collection created by the brother and sister duo, the website features the “UndeR Appreciated” line, which is a brand originally created and launched by Corey. Part of the proceeds will be used to benefit the Corey La Barrie Foundation, which works with related brand charities. A documentary on the life of Corey is also in production.
Learn more at https://whatifohwell.com and sign up to be notified of the official brand launch. Be sure to tag #whatifohwell for a chance to be featured on the brand’s website, social media channels, and email campaigns.
About What If Oh Well
Founded by Jarrad and Jessica La Barrie, the What If Oh Well clothing and accessories brand aims to connect and inspire others to live life saying, “Oh well,” instead of, “What if,” as their brother, Corey La Barrie, did. When people wear the brand, they hope they feel loved and will spread the love surrounding the brand to those around the world who need it most — like a big hug from Corey to all. What if Oh Well hopes to spread Corey’s message and to connect with people by living their best life and feeling good while wearing the brand. Follow us on Instagram.
Image Caption: Siblings Jarrad and Jessica La Barrie launch ‘What If Oh Well’ clothing line in memory of brother Corey La Barrie.
Image Caption: New ‘What If Oh Well’ clothing brand launches.
