InGear Raises the Curtain on the LIVE! Interactive Virtual Event Platform for the Pro AV and Custom Install Markets
Full-Service Solution Enables Real Interactivity Among Participants, While a Dedicated Production Team Handles Event Planning, Promotion, and Follow-UpFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InGear today announced that it is now offering the LIVE! end-to-end interactive virtual event platform as a service to the pro-AV and custom-install markets. A dynamic, customizable, and economical alternative to conventional trade shows and conferences, LIVE! is a new kind of online experience designed to deliver everything people value about live events — real interactivity and meaningful engagement among participants — with a dedicated production team to handle all of the details, from event planning and promotion to post-event follow up and analytics.
“Even with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, virtual events are here for the foreseeable future,” said Veronica Esbona, president of InGear. “For some, this may not seem like great news. After all, as a replacement for trade shows, conferences, or business meetings, video conferencing platforms have thus far been disappointing because they lack what people actually like about attending live events — the human connection. However, by enabling real interactivity among participants, that is exactly what LIVE! is designed to deliver. The result is the first virtual platform that puts people first, supported by a team dedicated to making every event a success.”
The LIVE! architecture offers a virtual space with multiple rooms that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as presentations, panel discussions, product demonstrations, meetings, social networking, and more. Event guests have the ability to move freely between these rooms whenever they choose, allowing them to mingle and meet new contacts, reconnect face to face with industry colleagues, and even have chance meetings with other participants — just as they would at a real-life event. By creating a more natural and comfortable setting for communication, LIVE! is the perfect platform for product launches, training sessions, dealer meetings, conferences, and more.
A complete package, LIVE! comes with a professional team of event producers and staff, freeing up organizations to focus on their content and stakeholders. Leading up to an event, the team will create a custom virtual architecture; consult on messaging and provide training for presenters; and conduct scheduling and event promotion, including the creation and delivery of email blasts. Organizers will also receive their own event landing page, customized with event details, branding, a link to their registration page, and space for sponsorship opportunities.
During the event, LIVE! staff will be on-hand in welcome rooms and the help desk to assist as needed. Following the event, organizers will receive extensive reporting and analytics that offer valuable information, including the names of participants, how long they stayed, where they spent their time, which presentation drew the largest audience, and much more. Organizers can use these analytics, along with information collected during registration, to target their follow-up communications.
