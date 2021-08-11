CarVal Investors Acquires 110 MW ERCOT North Zone Solar Project from Nexus Power Group

Investment in Texas Reflects CarVal's Execution of Strategy in Clean Energy Space

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarVal Investors, an established global alternative investment manager, announced the close, through a wholly-owned subsidiary ("CarVal"), of its acquisition of the 110 MW Tyson Nick Solar Project from leading renewable energy developer, Dallas-based Nexus Power Group ("Nexus").

Located approximately 90 miles northeast of Dallas in ERCOT's North Zone, the Tyson Nick Solar Project is designed for 110 megawatts of planned capacity, ideally situated to serve future energy usage of approximately 15,000 homes in North Texas, and intended to come online by 2023.

"We are proud of our work on this important project and proud to partner with CarVal on this transaction. Tyson Nick further demonstrates Nexus' commitment to developing its over 1,000MW ERCOT North Texas pipeline and leading the energy transition in Texas," said Nexus CEO Sargon Daniel.

“Investing in clean energy remains a strong focus for CarVal Investors and this partnership with Nexus and the Tyson Nick Solar Project aligns very well with our growth strategy in this sector,” said Jerry Keefe, a principal of CarVal Investors.

This project will bring additional solar generation capacity to CarVal's existing renewable energy portfolio and, in combination with other recent strategic renewable generation investments, further expand CarVal's capital deployment in the renewable energy sector.

About CarVal Investors

CarVal Investors is an established global alternative investment manager focused on distressed and credit-intensive assets and market inefficiencies. Since 1987, CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $126 billion in 5,510 transactions across 82 countries. Today, CarVal Investors has approximately $10 billion in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets.

About Nexus Power Group

Nexus Power Group is an Independent Power Producer and Consultancy that builds, generates, and coordinates the delivery of safe and reliable solar renewable energy. Nexus' combination of generation and energy management services provides flexible, custom power solutions to end users. Nexus is led by a team comprised of energy experts and has a pipeline exceeding 1,000MW of generation assets in development throughout ERCOT North Texas and other ISOs.

For more information about the company, visit www.nexuspwr.com