Duane Lock, Veteran Texas Energy Professional, Joins Solar Developer Nexus Ventures as Board Member and Partner

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexus Ventures, LLC, a Texas-based solar developer and energy investor, announced that experienced Texas energy professional Duane Lock of River Oaks Energy has joined Nexus Ventures as an advisory board member and partner.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Duane to Nexus’ team and are confident that his many years of experience and extensive relationships will be assets to our company and our clients,” says Nexus CEO and Manager Sargon Daniel. “We are also looking forward to Duane helping us expand our development and investment activities into high-quality solar and renewable generation assets in 'ERCOT', the Electric Reliability Council of Texas."

In his new role, Mr. Lock will work with the executive team and investors of Nexus Ventures by advancing the development of renewable energy and solar energy projects in Texas to retail and wholesale markets.

About Duane Lock

Duane Lock is the Founder and President of River Oaks Energy. Since 1994, Mr. Lock’s energy experience crosses both regulated and deregulated markets in the following areas: marketing, energy commodities trading, brokering and risk mgm, regulatory affairs, media communications and lobbying. Prior to the energy business, he was employed with Xerox Corporation for ten years across the United States. He earned an MBA from Rockhurst University Helzberg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) from the University of Southern Mississippi. He also served in the United States Marine Corps.

About Nexus Ventures, LLC

Nexus Ventures, LLC is a Texas-based company that develops, finances and invests in solar, wind, and traditional energy assets. Nexus builds portfolios of energy assets by leveraging its extensive relationships, long-term capital providers, and vertically-integrated platform.

Website: https://www.nexusvntrs.com/

