Nexus Power Group – an IPP and Energy Brokerage Firm - Launched

Team of seasoned executives form Nexus Power Group to develop and operate more than 1 GW of generation and broker over 1GW of energy by 2025.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexus Power Group today announced its formation and backing by Dallas-based family offices. Nexus Power Group is a renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) and consultancy that builds, generates, and coordinates the delivery of safe and reliable solar renewable energy to end users.

Nexus Power Development is Nexus' development arm. Nexus Power Development will develop, own, and operate utility-scale solar parks, distributed generation solar parks, and utility-scale battery plants throughout the ERCOT market. Nexus has sourced and is developing a pipeline exceeding 1 GW of generation assets including the Tyson Nick Solar Project (110MW), the MRG Goody Solar Project (180MW), and a portfolio of distributed generation parks.

Nexus Power Consulting is Nexus' consulting, energy management services, and brokerage arm. Nexus Power Consulting will provide customers with professionalism, knowledge and become the Trusted Energy Advisor to clients seeking lower energy rates. By combining generation and energy management, Nexus can provide flexible, custom power solutions to end users, better matching supply with the growing demand for renewable-based power generation.

Nexus' founding team of Sargon Daniel, Ian Delahunty, and Duane Lock bring decades of experience in energy development, management, finance, and brokerage. "We're at an inflection point in the transformation of the power industry," said Chief Executive Officer Sargon Daniel, who has advised on, and structured, over $5 billion in energy transactions. "By coupling our diversified generation asset strategy with a broad energy consulting and brokerage enterprise, Nexus is ideally situated to be a leading player in the energy transition. Our team's expertise and combined skillset provide an exceptional combination of design, engineering, financial, and structuring expertise to enable Nexus to execute its business plan."

Joining Daniel on Nexus' team are Ian Delahunty and Duane Lock.

Ian Delahunty serves as President of Nexus Power Development. Delahunty brings two decades of expertise in the energy industry leading teams and companies in the United States, North Africa, Vietnam, Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey. "I'm excited by the opportunity to build a broad renewable energy generation platform and believe that the deployment of Nexus' assets will be a boon to our customers and the environment," said Delahunty.

Duane Lock serves as President of Nexus Power Consulting. Lock also serves as Founder and President of River Oaks Energy, a successful energy firm in existence for 18 years. Lock said in a statement, "As a 30+ year professional in retail & wholesale energy business, it’s an honor to be leading the consulting group of highly skilled veterans in this industry. Nexus is a one-of-a-kind organization offering its end users consulting and brokering services and the opportunity to participate in the ownership of renewable energy assets."

Nexus will be breaking ground on three of its distributed generation facilities in the next twelve months while also simultaneously developing its utility-scale pipeline. Nexus intends to grow its Dallas-based team strategically as it grows its generation and energy brokerage portfolio.

About Nexus Power Group

Nexus Power Group is an Independent Power Producer and Consultancy that builds, generates, and coordinates the delivery of safe and reliable solar renewable energy. Nexus' combination of generation and energy management provide flexible, custom power solutions to end users. Nexus is led by a team comprised of energy experts, who have transacted over $5 billion of energy projects and have a combined 50 years’ experience in the field.

