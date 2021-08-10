Accudraft establishing operations in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Accudraft Finishing Systems (Accudraft), a leading global finishing systems company, today announced plans to establish operations in Aiken County. The $4.7 million investment will create 42 new jobs.

Founded in 1977, Accudraft manufactures finishing systems and paint booths for the automotive, aircraft, marine vessel and train and railcar industries. With best-in-class products, Accudraft designs and engineers finishing enclosures and systems around the user and is continuously improving design and materials to produce durable finishing systems.

Located at 10 Windham Boulevard in the Verenes Industrial Park in Aiken, Accudraft’s new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and the company’s need to provide more efficient and effective service to its growing base of customers, distributors and partners.

Operations are expected to be online in 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Accudraft team should email info@goaccudraft.com.

QUOTES

“We are proud to work with the state of South Carolina and Aiken County to expand our manufacturing operations into the Southeast. We’d like to sincerely thank Aiken County and the state for their outstanding support, and we look forward to their continuing partnership for years to come.” -Accudraft Finishing Systems President Giovanna Helton

“Accudraft’s decision to establish operations in Aiken County is another great example of how companies recognize all South Carolina has to offer. We congratulate them on their new operations and look forward to watching them succeed for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We appreciate the $4.7 million investment and 42 jobs Accudraft will bring to South Carolina. I look forward to the amazing work that will take place in Aiken County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This major announcement is a win-win for both Accudraft and Aiken County. The $4.7 million capital investment and the jobs it creates will favorably impact our community and our local economy. In addition, this project further highlights Aiken County's pro-industrial, business-friendly environment. Aiken County continues to maintain the infrastructure, competitive workforce and favorable tax policies necessary to attract high-end manufacturing." -Aiken County Council Chair Gary Bunker

“We welcome Accudraft to Aiken County and appreciate their investment here. They are a world-class company that will further diversify employment opportunities in the county. We look forward to working with them on their startup which hopefully leads to additional growth. Today’s news would not be possible without the years of tireless work by Aiken County Council to ensure the business conditions are right for companies to locate and be profitable.” -Economic Development Partnership Board Chair Gary Stooksbury